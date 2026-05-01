MFG EV Power Connects to Hubject for Plug&Charge Across the UK

MFG EV Power, the UK's largest rapid charging network, is now live on Hubject's Plug&Charge infrastructure, activating ~2,000 charge points across the UK.

The UK is one of Europe's most important and fastest growing EV markets and having the country's largest rapid charging network live on Hubject's Plug&Charge infrastructure is a significant moment” — Christian Hahn, CEO, Hubject

BERLIN, GERMANY, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hubject , the global leader in eMobility interoperability, and Motor Fuel Group ( MFG ), the UK's largest independent forecourt operator, have announced a Plug&Charge partnership connecting MFG EV Power to Hubject's Plug&Charge infrastructure. The integration goes live on 1 May 2026, bringing Plug&Charge capability to approximately 2,700 rapid and ultra-rapid charge points across the UK.MFG EV Power is the largest rapid and ultra-rapid charging network in the UK by number of charge points. The network spans more than 500 sites and operates chargers ranging from 50kW to 400kW, all of their Ultra Rapid charging hubs are powered by 100% REGO-certified renewable energy. MFG has committed an investment of over £400 million in its EV charging strategy, with a target of 3,000+ ultra-rapid chargers across its network by 2030.The Plug&Charge integration, which has been in technical development for over a year, enables compatible vehicles to authenticate and initiate charging automatically upon connection, with no app, RFID card, or manual input required at the point of charge. With over 2,000 charge points going live simultaneously on 1 May, the partnership represents one of the largest single Plug&Charge activations on Hubject's Plug&Charge infrastructure to date.Motor Fuel Group operates more than 1,200 forecourt sites across the UK, making it the fifth largest retailer in the country by number of stores. In 2024, MFG completed a £2.5 billion acquisition of 337 Morrisons petrol forecourts, significantly extending its footprint and its pipeline for future EV charging development."The UK is one of Europe's most important and fastest growing EV markets and having the country's largest rapid charging network live on Hubject's Plug&Charge infrastructure is a significant moment. The broader the Plug&Charge footprint, the stronger the case becomes for every CPO yet to adopt it." said Christian Hahn, CEO of Hubject.“At MFG, we are committed to making the transition to electric vehicles straightforward for UK drivers. Our partnership with Hubject forms part of that commitment as we bring Plug&Charge capability to approximately 2,000 rapid and ultra-rapid charge points across the UK. This partnership is a key part of our wider £400 million program to accelerate EV adoption and support the UK’s climate goals.” said Martin Symes, EV Director, MFG.With MFG EV Power now live on Hubject's Plug&Charge infrastructure, compatible EV drivers gain access to automatic charging across the UK's largest rapid charging network, further strengthening the case for Plug&Charge as the standard for seamless public charging.END OF TEXTAbout HubjectHubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its eRoaming platform intercharge, the eMobility specialist connects CPOs and eMobility Service Providers (eMSPs) to provide standardized access to charging infrastructure. Hubject operates the world's largest cross-provider charging network, connecting over 1,100,000 charging points and more than 3,500 B2B partners across 75+ countries. Hubject is also a leader in Plug&Charge technology reaching 4,500,000 PnC ready EVs, using ISO 15118-2 and -20 standards to deliver secure, seamless EV charging experiences, and is the first EV-related company to offer financial services for EV companies based on its own payment license.About MFGMFG is the UK’s market leading independent forecourt operator, and the UK’s second largest convenience retailer by number of stores, with approximately 1,300 sites across Great Britain. The Group operates a franchise model partnering with strong brands including Morrisons, Esso, BP, Shell, Murco, Texaco, and Jet as well as being host to some of the country’s leading retailers including Greggs, Londis, Subway, Budgens, Burger King, Pret-a-Manger and Costa. MFG provides vital infrastructure that supports local communities.The acquisition of Morrisons petrol forecourts and associated sites will see MFG significantly accelerate its existing Ultra-Rapid EV charging roll-out strategy. MFG has committed to investing in excess of £400 million in 3,000 Ultra-Rapid 150kW, 300kW and 400KW EV chargers across 500 sites in the UK by 2030, and to complete its EV roll-out to all suitable remaining locations in its network by 2035.MFG benefits from a significant real estate ownership with 89% of sites in freehold or long leasehold across the estate.Hubject Media ContactStuart Barnes stuart.barnes@hubject.comMFG Media ContactCamarcoTom Huddart / Andrew Turner +44 (0) 203 757 4980mfg@camarco.co.uk

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