CTSI-Global Introduces Strategic Partner Program

Partner-branded user experience drives new ROI for both service providers and their clients.

Together, we can deliver meaningful financial and operational improvements for clients around the world.” — Brian Scott, EVP of Global Sales

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CTSI-Global creates a long-term ROI opportunity for service providers and consultants through the Strategic Partner program. Whether a 3PL provider or a specialist in WMS, TMS, consulting, software, or other logistics services, CTSI-Global integrates a variety of solutions to meet shipping intelligence needs.

Logistics service providers with a passion for excellence have the compelling opportunity to expand solutions that bridge the gap for clients. User interface and marketing materials are customized to the strategic partner's brand, supporting business reputations that were built on solving challenges. Logistics clients see greater ROI while the strategic partner enhances their revenue stream.

"We are excited to expand our partner ecosystem and collaborate with organizations that share our commitment to helping shippers improve visibility, reduce costs, and optimize their transportation spend," said Brian Scott, EVP Global Sales.

CTSI-Global offers Parcel Spend Management, Freight Audit and Payment, Honeybee TMS, Supply Chain Intelligence, and expert consultants to optimize supply chain strategy, reduce costs, and improve efficiency. These solutions support 120+ countries, 17+ languages, and tens of thousands of carriers to standardize processes globally and manage complex carrier contracts.

"Together, we can deliver meaningful financial and operational improvements for clients around the world," added Scott.

Strengthen relationships and support your clients' supply chain successes while CTSI-Global builds value and ROI for you and your clients. To learn more about becoming a strategic partner, schedule a strategy meeting.

About CTSI-Global: CTSI-Global leads the way as a logistics solutions and technology provider for global businesses. CTSI-Global provides freight audit and payment, parcel spend management, Honeybee TMS, consulting, and supply chain intelligence solutions. Founded in Memphis in 1957, CTSI-Global has global offices in the US, APAC, and EMEA and processes $32 billion in transportation spend annually.

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