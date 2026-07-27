CTSI-Global Recognized as a Top 100 3PL by Inbound Logistics for 2026

Top 100 3PL Award by Inbound Logistics, 2026. CTSI-Global logo.

Inbound Logistics names CTSI-Global among its annual best-of in third-party logistics.

3(PL) cheers to our extraordinary team!” — Marly Hazen Ynigues, Chief Transformation Officer

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “In a world of shifting global dynamics and rapid disruptions, the companies that keep goods moving are the ones making headlines,” announced Felecia Stratton, Editor of Inbound Logistics.

Earning a decades-renowned kudos from among hundreds of large 3rd-party logistics providers and niche specialists, the selection of CTSI-Global as a Top 100 3PL for 2026 reflects a model built around visibility, control, and measurable outcomes.

"3(PL) cheers to our extraordinary team!" said Marly Hazen Ynigues, Chief Transformation Officer at CTSI-Global.

Through its Honeybee TMS, spend management solutions, and supply chain insights, CTSI-Global connects clients to a unified operating layer. Shippers and third-party logistics providers use the CTSI-Global interface to manage costs and act on real-time logistics intelligence without requiring multiple vendor relationships or fragmented data sources.

CTSI-Global positions its clients to Connect · Transform · Supply · Innovate. CTSI-Global is the largest privately held freight audit company in the world, processing $32 billion in freight annually across 120+ countries with support in 17 languages.

About CTSI-Global: CTSI-Global leads the way as a logistics solutions and technology provider for global businesses. CTSI-Global provides freight audit and payment, parcel spend management, Honeybee TMS, consulting, and supply chain intelligence solutions. Founded in Memphis in 1957, CTSI-Global has global offices in the US, APAC, and EMEA and processes $32 billion in transportation spend annually.

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