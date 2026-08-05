CTSI-Global Celebrates 2026 Milestone Employees' Decades of Experience

Dasha Barringer, Receptionist, and Ken Hazen, CEO. Barringer receives the company’s 10-year recognition gift, a personalized silver bowl. CTSI-Global logo.

At its global headquarters in Memphis, CTSI-Global held its annual celebration honoring long-term employees with souvenirs, speeches, and the city's famous BBQ.

The heart of the company is its people.” — Bibiana Brymer, Global Account Manager

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Over the past 10 years, I've had the opportunity to watch CTSI-Global grow and evolve, but one thing has never changed: The heart of the company is its people,” voiced Bibiana Brymer, Global Account Manager.

Recently, 11 employees celebrated 10- and 20-year work anniversaries at supply chain technology company CTSI-Global. At its Memphis headquarters and via video, CEO Ken Hazen presented each honoree with a recognition gift and a speech honoring individual accomplishments.

Reflecting on 10 years in the CTSI-Global Singapore office, Senior Global Account Manager Herdi Wahyudi said, “This recognition is especially meaningful because it represents the collective efforts of the incredible teams, partners, and customers I work with every day. I’m grateful for their trust and collaboration, and I’m proud to celebrate this achievement together.”

“My time here at CTSI-Global has been a wonderful journey right up to this day! Wonderful team, wonderful managers, and my goal is to continue expanding my knowledge so that I can grow professionally with our company for many more years to come,” said Dana Simon, Production Support, marking 10 years.

CTSI-Global has transformed tremendously over its nearly 70-year history. Elizabeth Nolan, VP of Strategic Planning, has had a front row seat to that growth over the past 20: “I am proud to be a part of CTSI-Global as we raise the bar in the logistics space.”

“From starting with the company as a Freight Auditor to becoming a Senior Audit Specialist, I owe it all to my mentors and audit teams. We learn and grow together as ‘One Team’ – I look forward to our next achievements!” exclaimed Amanda French, Senior Audit Specialist, commemorating a decade.

Mentorship is one factor these dedicated professionals cited as key to their successes. “With diverse clients, industries, and cultures, broadening my perspective and enriching my experience,” said Nathalia Marques-Wiemers, “I am very grateful to the teammates, mentors, and colleagues who have shared their knowledge and encouragement along the way.” Marques-Wiemers, Lead Project Manager, celebrates 10 years at the company.

“I am especially grateful to Jim, who is no longer with us, and Anthony. Their mentorship had a lasting impact on my career,” added Brymer, reflecting on the mentorship of her late coworker Jim Bean and her coworker Anthony Lane.

Celebrating 20 years with Elizabeth Nolan were Kim Benefield, Finance Specialist II; Jay Hazen, Chief Ventures Officer; and Kimbly McDonald, Freight Bill Resolution Clerk.

“Thanks again to our Star employees who made this happen,” said Ken Hazen, CEO.

About CTSI-Global: CTSI-Global leads the way as a logistics solutions and technology provider for global businesses. CTSI-Global provides freight audit and payment, parcel spend management, Honeybee TMS, consulting, and supply chain intelligence solutions. Founded in Memphis in 1957, CTSI-Global has global offices in the US, APAC, and EMEA and processes $32 billion in transportation spend annually.

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