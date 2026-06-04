Alcatel-Lucent launches a new high-range Wi-Fi 7 access point

Alcatel-Lucent OmniAccess Stellar AP1541 Alcatel-Lucent OmniAccess Stellar AP1542

Empowering organizations needing ultra-high bandwidth to deliver faster, smarter, and more dependable wireless experiences.

COLOMBES, FRANCE, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALE International operating under the trade name Alcatel-Lucent, today announces the release of the Alcatel-Lucent OmniAccess® Stellar AP1540 , a series of two indoor Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) access points, designed to deliver unmatched performance, reliability, and scalability for the high density enterprises environments.In order to enable organizations to choose the most suitable configuration, the series is available in two versions: the AP1541 with integrated omnidirectional antennas and the AP1542 with eight connectors for external antennas, ideal for challenging or customized RF environments.A premium architecture built for performanceBuilding on the launch of the AP1501 for entry-level Wi-Fi access, earlier this year, the new AP1540 high range access point series lays the foundation for next-generation wireless networks. It is equipped with a multi-radio architecture, intelligent RF management, Multi-Link Operation (MLO) support, and dual 10-gigabit uplinks. Built on Alcatel-Lucent’s distributed control architecture, this access point eliminates the need for a centralized controller, reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) while delivering enhanced security with WPA3 and MACsec encryption, along with greater flexibility and scalability.Complete product lineThe AP1540 high range Wi-Fi 7 access point series is designed to meet the demands of ultra dense, mission-critical professional environments. With this addition, the company now offers a fully comprehensive Wi-Fi portfolio, covering every use case, from entry-level to premium solutions.The AP1540 series complements Alcatel-Lucent’s existing Wi-Fi 7 portfolio, which includes the AP1501, AP1511, AP1521 indoor access points, and AP1561 and AP1570 series outdoor access points. The full OmniAccess Stellar Wi-Fi 7 lineup will continue to expand with upcoming access points designed to address a wide range of customer needs, from indoor to outdoor deployments, and from SMBs to large, complex or demanding enterprise environments, and from cost‑effective installations to high‑density networks requiring maximum capacity and reliability.As a trusted long-term partner, Alcatel-Lucent is committed to supporting its customers and partners with transparency and stability. In a market where rising memory and hardware costs are driving widespread price increases, the company has kept pricing of its OmniAccess Stellar Wi-Fi access point unchanged, demonstrating the company’s dedication to long-term value and lasting customer relationships.A full portfolio powered by Wi‑Fi 7Like all new access points in Alcatel-Lucent’s Wi‑Fi range, this high‑end model leverages the advanced capabilities of Wi‑Fi 7, the latest wireless standard offering:• Significantly higher throughput, enabling data‑intensive applications such as 8K video, immersive collaboration, and cloud‑based workloads.• Ultra‑low latency, essential for real‑time operations, industrial IoT, and high‑responsiveness environments.• Smarter interference management, ensuring more stable connectivity in congested spaces.• Wider channels and next‑generation modulation, providing smoother performance even in high‑density environments.Smarter, simpler network operations with Unified ManagementThe OmniAccess Stellar access points and the OmniSwitchfamily can be centrally managed and monitored using Alcatel-Lucent OmniVistaNetwork Management—a unified, AI-powered platform available in both on-premises and cloud deployments. The solution simplifies onboarding for users and IoT devices while enhancing automated network operations through advanced analytics and actionable insights.“The introduction of our new high‑range Wi‑Fi 7 access point series marks a significant step in building a comprehensive and coherent product range. Our customers can now choose the solution that best fits their needs while benefiting from a powerful, future‑proof, and unified technological foundation. This approach brings performance, simplicity, and scalability to all organizations, regardless of their digital maturity.”Nicolas Duez, Head of Wireless Business Unit, Alcatel-Lucent.About Alcatel-LucentALE International, operating under the trade name Alcatel-Lucent, is a leading multinational technology company providing networking and communication solutions which enable organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness. In the Cloud. On Premises. Hybrid. All solutions have built-in security, limited environmental impact and are fully compliant with data protection requirements of organizations and individuals at a national sovereignty and international industry level.Alcatel-Lucent focuses on three pillars: Environment Sustainability, Social Responsibility, and Corporate Governance, providing technology solutions for the good of the environment, people, and business.Over 100 years of innovation have made the company a trusted advisor to more than a million customers across the world. With headquarters in France and more than 3,000 business partners worldwide, ALE International achieves an effective global reach with a local focus.The Alcatel-Lucent name and logo are trademarks of Nokia used under license by ALE.

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