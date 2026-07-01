Alcatel-Lucent appoints Moussa Zaghdoud EVP of Infrastructure, Platforms & Services and Chief Technology Officer

This appointment supports Alcatel-Lucent’s Transformation into a Leader in AI-Powered Infrastructure, Cloud Platforms and Digital Communications

PARIS, FRANCE, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALE International , operating under the Alcatel-Lucent trademark, today announced the appointment of Moussa Zaghdoud as Executive Vice-President of Infrastructure, Platforms & Services (IPS) and Chief Technology Officer (CTO). The appointment marks a decisive step in the company's transformation from a traditional enterprise networking and communications vendor into a leading provider of AI-powered infrastructure, cloud platforms, digital communications and services.As the market enters a new era defined by AI, cloud and digital technologies, Alcatel-Lucent is bringing together its technology assets, infrastructure, platforms and services capabilities under a single integrated business division, creating a stronger foundation for innovation, operational excellence and growth. In this role, Moussa Zaghdoud will hold full end-to-end ownership, from product and solution strategy through execution, with direct accountability for financial performance while accelerating the company's transition toward AI-powered infrastructure, platforms and services. His mandate is to decisively align the company's resources and investments around core strategic growth priorities: AI-driven networking, cloud communications, digital sovereignty and subscription-based models."Throughout his career, Moussa has consistently anticipated major technology shifts before they became mainstream," said Yann Zhang, CEO of Alcatel-Lucent. "He was a driving force behind Alcatel-Lucent's early adoption of cloud communications, hybrid cloud architectures and digital sovereignty, helping ensure Alcatel-Lucent remained ahead of vital industry trends. His track record and entrepreneurial experience make him the right leader to accelerate our company’s next phase of growth."A recognized technology entrepreneur and product visionary, Zaghdoud is the creator of Rainbow™ , Alcatel-Lucent’s sovereign cloud platform, delivering hybrid collaboration services and CPaaS. In his previous role as Executive Vice-President of Cloud and Services, he directed the company’s end-to-end cloud strategy, from product vision and business model design to worldwide expansion. He also serves as Chairman of Sipwise and holds advisory board positions across several tech companies."Our global economy is being completely reshaped by AI, and the opportunity ahead of us as a technology provider is historic," said Moussa Zaghdoud. "My priority is to accelerate our transformation into an agile organization that combines engineering excellence with market speed. By taking end-to-end ownership of outcomes, we will deliver the trusted, AI-native, sovereign solutions that drive tangible value for our customers and partners."About Alcatel-LucentALE International, operating under the trade name Alcatel-Lucent, is a leading multinational technology company providing networking and communication solutions which enable organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness. In the Cloud. On Premises. Hybrid. All solutions have built-in security, limited environmental impact and are fully compliant with data protection requirements of organizations and individuals at a national sovereignty and international industry level.Alcatel-Lucent focuses on three pillars: Environment Sustainability, Social Responsibility, and Corporate Governance, providing technology solutions for the good of the environment, people, and business.Over 100 years of innovation have made the company a trusted advisor to more than a million customers across the world. With headquarters in France and more than 3,000 business partners worldwide, ALE International achieves an effective global reach with a local focus.The Alcatel-Lucent name and logo are trademarks of Nokia used under license by ALE.

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