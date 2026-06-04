Penta Security Wins 'Bright E-Commerce Award'

Penta Security receives the Bright E-Commerce Award from ICEC

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Penta Security, a leading cybersecurity company, announced today that it received the 'Bright E-Commerce Award' at the ICEC 2026 (The 27th International Conference on Electronic Commerce), held from May 27 to 29 at the Korea Science and Technology Center.

The Bright E-Commerce Award ceremony took place during the ICEC 2026 co-hosted by the International Center for Electronic Commerce (ICEC), the Korea IT Service Society (KITS), and the Korea Intelligent Information Systems Society (KIISS). Organized by ICEC, the award recognizes innovative organizations that have contributed to building a trusted e-commerce environment and a sustainable digital society. This year's selection committee, composed of professors from prestigious domestic and global universities—including KAIST, Carnegie Mellon University, Hanyang University, Kyung Hee University, Xi'an Jiaotong University, and Beijing Normal University—comprehensively evaluated nominees across five categories: creativity, technology, innovation, customer experience, and social value.

Penta Security was highly recognized for its technical expertise encompassing all areas of e-commerce security, including web, data, and authentication. In particular, its capabilities regarding PCI DSS (v4.0.1), the global card payment security standard, received exceptional praise. PCI DSS is an international security standard established by global credit card companies to protect payment data and ensure transaction safety; it serves as an essential security benchmark for e-commerce companies operating international payments or credit card network-linked services.

As a web application security service provider, Penta Security has achieved PCI DSS certification, proving that it thoroughly protects the Cardholder Data Environment (CDE). By adopting Penta Security’s proven products and services, clients can reduce the scope of their security audits, significantly saving the cost and resources required for certification preparation.

"As the digital economy advances, the standards for e-commerce security are becoming much more stringent," said Jihae Lee, CCO (Chief Compliance Officer) of Penta Security. "Based on our technological leadership that meets global standards, Penta Security will take the lead in building a trusted security infrastructure so that companies and consumers worldwide can transact with peace of mind."

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