Cloudbric WAF+ Ranks No. 1 in WAF Category in Japan’s IT Trend H1 2026 Ranking

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, August 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudbric WAF+, a cloud-based web security SaaS solution developed by cybersecurity company Penta Security, ranked No. 1 in the Web Application Firewall (WAF) category and No. 2 in the Cyberattack Countermeasures category in IT Trend’s H1 2026 Ranking in Japan.

IT Trend is one of Japan’s largest online lead-generation media platforms, enabling businesses to compare a wide range of IT products. More than 40 million corporate users visit the platform annually, and users have submitted over 13 million requests for product information. As a result, IT Trend is widely recognized as a key benchmark for Japan’s B2B IT market.

The platform announces its rankings twice a year, once for the first half of the year and once annually, based on the products that receive the strongest support from users. Since receiving its first award in 2019, Cloudbric WAF+ has consistently ranked among the leading solutions. In the H1 2026 ranking, Cloudbric WAF+ secured first place in the WAF category and second place in the Cyberattack Countermeasures category, reaffirming a distinctive and trusted position in the Japanese market.

Cloudbric WAF+ is a comprehensive 5-in-1 web security solution that combines a web application firewall, API security, malicious bot mitigation, DDoS mitigation, and threat IP blocking.

The solution operates on a threat intelligence database built from security data collected across approximately 750,000 websites worldwide. Since 2015, Cloudbric has provided cloud-based cybersecurity services globally through a Security as a Service, or SECaaS, model.

In January, Penta Security obtained PCI DSS v4.0.1 certification as a Service Provider. The latest version applies enhanced security control requirements, further demonstrating the company’s technical capabilities and reliability in financial and e-commerce environments that require compliance with global security regulations.

The latest IT Trend results extend beyond a single WAF service as Cloudbric WMS, service offering customized managed operations for AWS WAF, also appears in the ranking. This demonstrates that all Cloudbric services are successfully expanding across the Japanese market.

Jihae Lee, CCO (Chief Compliance Officer) of Penta Security, said, “The Japanese IT market places the highest priority on proven infrastructure and a high level of technical reliability. As the Cloudbric brand, including Cloudbric WAF+, has established itself as a leading security choice in Japan’s highly demanding market, we will use this achievement as a foundation to accelerate our growth in the global cloud security market.”



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