Penta Security Named Industry Pioneer at IFIP's EBISION 2026 Symposium

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Penta Security, a leading cybersecurity company, announced that it received the "Industry Pioneer Award" at the awards ceremony of the 2nd IFIP WG 8.4 International Symposium on E-Business Information Systems Evolution (EBISION 2026), held on the 9th. The symposium is organized by IFIP WG 8.4, a leading global academic organization in the field of information and communication technology (ICT).

EBISION is the official flagship event of IFIP WG 8.4, established to promote international academic exchange in the fields of e-business information systems and ICT convergence security. This year's symposium drew researchers and industry representatives from 11 countries, including South Korea, Taiwan, Denmark, and Japan, with a total of 91 papers presented.

The Industry Pioneer Award, which Penta Security received, was newly established last year to identify innovative companies driving industrial change in next-generation ICT fields such as AI, quantum computing, and 6G. This year, Penta Security and Japan's ZenmuTech were jointly recognized in this category.

Since its founding in 1997, Penta Security has steadily built up commercialized technology across its full range of security domains, including data encryption, web application security, authentication security, cloud security, and IoT security. This track record was cited as a key strength in the evaluation. The judging panel stated that Penta Security was selected for the award in recognition of its continued responsiveness to the rapidly evolving threat landscape and its contributions to enabling the secure digital transformation of enterprises and public institutions.

Taegyun Kim, CEO of Penta Security, attended the ceremony, stating, "It is truly meaningful to have Penta Security's technological capabilities and industry achievements recognized by IFIP, a highly authoritative organization in the global information technology field." He added, "As the ICT paradigm undergoes rapid change with the rise of AI and quantum computing, we will further advance next-generation security technologies, including post-quantum cryptography (PQC), to lead the global cybersecurity market."

About Penta Security

Founded in 1997, Penta Security is a cybersecurity company providing advanced solutions for web security, cloud security, data security, and post-quantum cryptography. Built on nearly three decades of expertise in encryption and application security, Penta Security helps organizations protect critical systems, secure sensitive information, and seamlessly manage their digital operations, completely free from security worries. Contact us.



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