Penta Security announces the availability of an AWS Marketplace Storefront

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Penta Security, a leading cybersecurity company, announced the availability of an AWS Marketplace Storefront. Customers can now discover, evaluate, and purchase Penta Security’s Cloudbric solutions from Cloudbric’s website, streamlining procurement and accelerating time-to-value.

The storefront offers a curated catalog of security as a SaaS services that customers can explore to find the right product for their use case, from protecting OWASP Top 10 and OWASP Top 10 API Security to applying managed rules developed by a security vendor. Customers can access free trials, request custom quotes, and complete purchases all from Cloudbric's website.

“By launching our AWS Marketplace Storefront, we’re removing procurement friction so customers can focus on their core business activities without the burden of security concerns,” said Jihae Lee, CCO (Chief Compliance Officer) of Penta Security. “With the operational efficiencies such as simplified AWS WAF security management, we will be able to focus more on enhancing cloud environment security and delivering seamless services that minimize operational overhead for our customers.”

With an AWS Marketplace Storefront, customers benefit from a familiar purchasing experience powered by AWS Marketplace. Customers can make purchases using their existing AWS account, streamline procurement, and consolidate their billing through AWS.

To explore the storefront, visit here. To learn more about AWS Marketplace storefronts, visit aws.amazon.com/partners/marketplace/storefronts.

About Penta Security

Founded in 1997, Penta Security is a cybersecurity company providing advanced solutions for web security, cloud security, data security, and post-quantum cryptography. Built on nearly three decades of expertise in encryption and application security, Penta Security helps organizations protect critical systems, secure sensitive information, and seamlessly manage their digital operations, completely free from security worries.

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