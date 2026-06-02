Treasurer sworn into additional portfolios
2 June 2026
Eric Abetz, Treasurer
Treasurer Eric Abetz has today been sworn into the additional portfolios of Arts and Heritage; Science, Innovation and the Digital Economy; Environment; and Community and Multicultural Affairs.
The Treasurer will appear before Budget Estimates committees for each portfolio.
"These are important responsibilities and I welcome the opportunity to appear before committees later this week," Treasurer Abetz said.
These are temporary arrangements, with Premier Jeremy Rockliff announcing permanent arrangements on Friday.
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