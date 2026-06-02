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Energy concessions to benefit vulnerable Tasmanians

2 June 2026

Eric Abetz, Treasurer

The Tasmanian Government has announced an extension to its electricity concession framework, ensuring that eligible residents living in embedded electricity networks will now receive major cost of living support.

The new framework targets Tasmanians living in retirement villages and caravan parks who have previously been excluded from the standard electricity concession schemes available to regular retail customers.

Treasurer Eric Abetz highlighted the importance of the reform in delivering support to vulnerable Tasmanians.

"The Government recognises that cost of living pressures continue to affect many Tasmanian households, particularly those on fixed and low incomes," the Treasurer said.

"We are providing meaningful support to those who need it most.

"Tasmanians living in embedded electricity networks, such as many residents of retirement villages and permanent residents of caravan parks, have not been able to access electricity concessions in the same way as customers who receive electricity directly from an authorised retailer.

"We're ensuring that they are supported."

Under the new framework, eligible embedded network customers will be able to access a suite of support measures, including an annual electricity concession, medical heating and cooling concessions, and life support concessions.

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Energy concessions to benefit vulnerable Tasmanians

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