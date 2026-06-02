Elevata Named Launch Partner for the AWS Partner Innovation Hub in Toronto

AI-native AWS partner Elevata joins the launch of the AWS Partner Innovation Hub in Toronto, showcasing how organizations build secure, production-ready AI.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elevata , an AI-first AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, today announced that it has been selected as a launch partner for the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Innovation Hub (AWS PIH), a dedicated immersive experience space at the AWS Toronto office where leadership teams explore AI and cloud solutions through live demonstrations.As a launch partner, Elevata will showcase Sovereign AI on AWS as part of the guided executive tour experience. AWS PIH brings together AWS, partners, and customers in one space, enabling leadership teams to experience working solutions firsthand, tailored to their industry and business priorities.For many organizations, the challenge is no longer whether to explore AI, but how to make it reliable, secure, and cost-effective in production. Some teams are moving quickly and now need stronger foundations for governance, scalability, and cost control. Others are ready to move, but want a clearer path before committing sensitive data, budget, and business processes to AI systems. Elevata’s Sovereign AI on AWS experience is designed to address both realities, giving executives a practical view of how AI can be built with security, governance, and scale in mind from the start.Elevata was built as an AI-native delivery organization, with production as the goal from day one. The company helps customers move beyond prototypes by designing the architecture, engineering patterns, and governance needed to run AI in real business environments. As Elevata expands from Brazil into Canada, its participation in AWS PIH brings that delivery model to a market where organizations are under increasing pressure to turn AI ambition into measurable business outcomes.“We are proud to be a launch partner for the AWS Partner Innovation Hub in Toronto,” said Luciana Prieto, Co-Founder at Elevata. “Most organizations have moved past asking whether AI matters. The harder question is whether it can operate securely, responsibly, and economically once it becomes part of the business. That is where Elevata focuses: helping customers design for production from the beginning, so AI is not just impressive in a demo, but dependable in day-to-day operations.”AWS PIH pairs an immersive guided tour with a facilitated Art of the Possible workshop, creating a complete executive engagement experience. Customers walk through live demonstrations of Generative AI, data, cloud, and modernization solutions built by AWS and its partners, then transition into a structured working session where priorities are mapped to solutions and a preliminary roadmap is documented.AWS PIH is located at the AWS Toronto office and is open to leadership teams by invitation. To learn more about Elevata’s participation, visit https://elevata.io/en/ai-without-compromise About ElevataElevata is an AI-first AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner with AWS Generative AI Competency. We design and build AI, data, and cloud platforms on AWS, combining strategy, architecture, engineering, and governance to move quickly from prototype to scale. With delivery teams across Canada and Brazil and 250+ AWS launches, Elevata helps teams modernize faster and bring practical AI into everyday operations. To learn more, visit elevata.io.

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