Elevata Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate AI and Cloud Modernization for SMBs

Elevata Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS

Under the AWS Small Business Acceleration Initiative, Elevata will help Brazilian SMBs modernize, govern, and adopt production-ready cloud and AI on AWS.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elevata, an AI-native AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner holding both the AWS Generative AI and Small and Medium Business Competencies, today announced a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) under the AWS Small Business Acceleration Initiative.The collaboration is designed to help small and medium businesses (SMBs) in Brazil migrate and modernize workloads, improve cloud governance, optimize costs, and deploy secure, production-ready data and generative AI capabilities.While the initiative specifically targets Brazil’s growing SMB sector, the delivery model utilizes the same core capabilities Elevata is deploying as it expands its footprint throughout Canada. These include senior cloud architecture, practical AI engineering, secure data platforms, and modern application foundations.“Customers are moving past AI experimentation and asking how to make cloud, data, and generative AI work safely inside everyday operations,” said Luciana Prieto, Co-Founder of Elevata. “This agreement with AWS supports practical, production-focused work. As we expand across Canada, we are bringing that same AWS experience and engineering depth to organizations looking to modernize with confidence.”To support these initiatives, Elevata utilizes generative AI-enabled workflows to deliver cloud migration, platform engineering and AI adoption. Because production-grade AI relies on secure cloud foundations, governed data, and cost visibility, Elevata’s integrated approach helps customers move beyond pilots into systems that run inside daily business operations.The agreement supports SMB adoption in Brazil while reinforcing Elevata’s cross-market delivery model. In Brazil, the focus is on helping growing businesses modernize faster on AWS. In Canada, where Elevata continues to invest, demand is increasingly centered on production-grade AI, data platforms, and governed AWS environments for mid-market and enterprise organizations.About ElevataElevata is an AI-native cloud and AI engineering company and an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner. The company helps organizations design, build, and run secure AI, data, and cloud solutions on AWS. With delivery teams across Canada and Brazil and more than 250 AWS projects delivered, Elevata helps teams modernize faster and integrate practical AI into everyday operations. To learn more, visit elevata.io.

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