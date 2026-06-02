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‘Black Lives Matter’ Mural Wasn’t Workplace Harassment

The Sixth District Court of Appeal has affirmed a summary judgment in favor of the City of Palo Alto in an action brought by six police officers who claim that the municipality created a hostile work environment by commissioning a mural and placing it on temporary display, with the artwork including a likeness of Assata Shakur who was convicted of the 1973 first-degree murder of a New Jersey state trooper.

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‘Black Lives Matter’ Mural Wasn’t Workplace Harassment

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