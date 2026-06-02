AMAX Accelerates Enterprise AI with Production-Ready Platforms at Computex 2026

Advanced AI Factories, liquid cooling innovations, and intelligent operations platforms to be featured in Taipei

AMAX addresses enterprise AI challenges by delivering integrated, production-ready environments that remove complexity and accelerate our customers’ time-to-value.” — Dr Rene Meyer, CTO of AMAX Engineering

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMAX, a premier provider of AI and data center solutions, will showcase its portfolio of production-ready platforms designed to accelerate enterprise AI, advanced computing, and data center modernization at Computex 2026.AMAX will feature integrated solutions centered around four key pillars:• AI Factory Platforms: Turn-key systems on NVIDIA architectures for large-scale model training.• AI-Ready Hosting & Software: The HostMax™ environment for accelerated time-to-production.• Advanced Data Center Technologies: High-density infrastructure with Smart Liquid Cooling and the latest IntelXeon6+ platforms.• Intelligent Operations & Services: The OpsAMAX™ platform and end-to-end services to simplify management and optimize performance.“The biggest hurdle for enterprises is moving AI from pilot to production,” said Dr Rene Meyer, CTO of AMAX Engineering. “AMAX addresses enterprise AI challenges by delivering integrated, production-ready environments that remove complexity and accelerate our customers’ time-to-value.”Demonstrations will include turnkey AI Factory solutions, the HostMax™ immediate-deployment hosting environment, and Smart Liquid Cooling platforms engineered for maximum efficiency and density. AMAX will also feature its OpsAMAX™ and PlatforMax™ software for intelligent orchestration and simplified management of compute-intensive workloads.Attendees are invited to visit AMAX at Booth# R0233a (Hall2, TaiNex2) to discuss the company's full suite of solutions and professional services, from architecture to lifecycle management.For more information, visit: https://www.amax.com/computex-2026/ About AMAXAMAX is a global provider of advanced AI, HPC, and data center solutions. The company specializes in high-performance systems, liquid cooling, and integrated services for the world's most demanding computing environments.

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