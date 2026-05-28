AMAX Hostmax ™ sees growing demand as enterprises navigate colocation capacity constraints

HostMax enables organizations to quickly bring AI infrastructure online while bridging delays associated with permanent colocation and facility readiness.” — Dr. Rene Meyer, CTO at AMAX

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMAX Engineering, a global provider of AI, HPC, and data center infrastructure solutions, today announced strong early demand for its HostMax™ hosting service, with its first enterprise AI cluster now being deployed in the facility as organizations seek to bridge multi-quarter delays in permanent colocation availability and high-density power readiness.As AI adoption accelerates, many enterprises are encountering delays tied to colocation readiness, power availability, and facility buildouts, often slowing critical AI initiatives by several months. HostMax provides a strategic alternative, enabling organizations to bring AI infrastructure online faster within AMAX’s state-of-the-art hosting environment while long-term colocation plans are finalized.“Organizations are racing to deploy AI today, but many are constrained by colocation timelines and infrastructure bottlenecks,” said Dr. Rene Meyer, CTO at AMAX. “HostMax enables organizations to quickly bring AI infrastructure online while bridging delays associated with permanent colocation and facility readiness.”Purpose-built for AI and high-performance computing workloads, HostMax supports both air and liquid cooling configurations with rack densities of up to 140 kW, enabling customers to efficiently scale GPU-intensive deployments. HostMax is backed by AMAX engineering and deployment services, including on-site cluster expertise, infrastructure bring-up, testing, optimization, and support for NVIDIA software and management platforms such as NVIDIA AI Enterprise, Base Command™, and Mission Control™.HostMax is seeing increasing interest from healthcare AI, enterprise AI, and HPC organizations looking to accelerate infrastructure readiness and avoid delays tied to constrained data center capacity. With support for the latest NVIDIA technologies and purpose-built AI infrastructure solutions, AMAX continues to help organizations scale AI initiatives securely, efficiently, and without compromise.To learn more about HostMax and AMAX infrastructure solutions, visit: https://www.amax.com/about-us/ AMAX is a global leader in advanced AI, HPC, and IT infrastructure solutions, delivering purpose-built technologies and services that help organizations accelerate innovation and scale mission-critical workloads across industries.

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