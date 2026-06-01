AMAX Accelerates AI Factory Performance with New Intel Xeon 6+ Processors

The launch of Intel Xeon 6+ is a game-changer for the data center, and we are thrilled to bring this technology to our customers immediately” — Dr Rene Meyer, CTO of AMAX Engineering

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMAX today announced support for the new Intel Xeon 6+ processor across its next-generation AI platforms, expanding its portfolio of high-density infrastructure for modern data centers. Built for production-scale Agentic AI, high-performance computing, and data-intensive workloads, AMAX platforms with Intel Xeon 6+ help customers increase core density, reduce infrastructure footprint, and improve energy efficiency at scale.Intel Xeon 6+, built on the cutting-edge Intel 18A process node, represents a monumental leap in data center architecture. With a focus on exceptional performance-per-watt, the new E-core (Efficient-core) architecture is designed to meet the evolving demands of modern data centers, where rack density, power efficiency, and total cost of ownership (TCO) are paramount.AMAX will leverage the groundbreaking capabilities of the Intel Xeon 6+ processor as the host CPU in its production-ready agentic AI solutions, including the AMAX AI Factory. By pairing the high core count and massive memory bandwidth of Intel Xeon 6+ with leading-edge NVIDIA GPU accelerators, AMAX provides a validated, rack-scale solution that eliminates data bottlenecks and maximizes GPU utilization. This ensures that agentic AI and high-performance workloads run with peak efficiency, from data preprocessing to model training and inference.“The launch of Intel Xeon 6+ is a game-changer for the data center, and we are thrilled to bring this technology to our customers immediately,” said Dr Rene Meyer, CTO of AMAX. “Our mission is to simplify the deployment of complex AI infrastructure. By integrating Intel Xeon 6+ into our solutions, we are providing a powerful foundation that delivers exceptional density and efficiency. This allows our customers to scale their AI initiatives faster, reduce their data center footprint, and ultimately accelerate their time-to-value.”AMAX’s new server platforms featuring Intel Xeon 6+ are engineered to deliver:• Core Density Leadership: Featuring up to 288 cores per processor, enabling massive server consolidation and a significant increase in vCPU capacity per rack.• Next-Generation Memory and I/O: With 12 channels of high-speed DDR5 memory running up to 8000 MT/s and up to 96 lanes of PCIe 5.0, the platform provides the massive throughput required to feed data-hungry accelerators and high-speed networking.• Superior Energy Efficiency: The Intel 18A process and innovative Darkmont E-core micro architecture deliver market-leading performance-per-watt, helping organizations increase compute capacity without expanding their power and cooling footprint.• Production-Ready, Validated Solutions: AMAX provides a full-stack solution with system configuration, burn-in testing, and lifecycle services, ensuring that the infrastructure is reliable, scalable, and ready for production AI on day one.“As AI workloads evolve from generative models to autonomous systems, the CPU plays a central role as the orchestration engine, coordinating complex, multi-step AI processes across distributed infrastructure. Our new Xeon 6+ is purpose-built for this shift, delivering up to 30% higher performance per thread than the competition and unprecedented scale-out capabilities to support efficient agentic AI deployment without disruptive data center redesigns." – Srini Krishna, Intel Fellow, Data Center products.About AMAXAMAX is a specialized provider of AI infrastructure, high-performance computing (HPC), and custom data center solutions. Operating from Fremont, California, AMAX excels at engineering purpose-built HPC and AI systems, developing OEM server appliances, and delivering turnkey, rack-scale deployments for the most demanding workloads.

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