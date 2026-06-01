Construction impacts on Highlands Ranch Parkway begin June 8

Improvements include replacing outdated infrastructure and a new traffic signal at Ridgeglen Way

A smoother, more durable Highlands Ranch Parkway is on the way. Reconstruction between Broadway and Burntwood Way is scheduled to begin June 8, 2026, bringing long-lasting upgrades to one of the community’s well-traveled corridors.

Originally built in the early 1980s, this section of Highlands Ranch Parkway has reached the end of its useful life. Instead of continuing short-term repairs, Douglas County is moving forward with a full reconstruction that will create a safer, more reliable roadway for daily commutes, school trips, neighborhood errands and visits to local businesses.

The project will replace aging pavement, curb, gutter and sidewalk. A new raised median will be installed, curb ramps will be upgraded to meet ADA standards, a new traffic signal will be installed at Ridgeglen Way, and the existing traffic signal at Burntwood Way will be replaced.

When complete, residents can look forward to a refreshed roadway surface, reducing the need for repeated patching and repairs on this highly traveled corridor.

Construction begins on June 8 and is expected to continue through September 2026. General construction hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, with possible Saturday work as needed.

Access will remain open throughout construction, with one lane travel in each direction. Drivers should expect some delays, especially during the morning and evening commute, and may want to use an alternate route, such as Dad Clark Dr. or E. Wildcat Reserve Pkwy. during peak travel times. Cyclist and pedestrian access will be maintained throughout construction.

The project is fully funded through Douglas County maintenance funds. Castle Rock Construction Company of Colorado, LLC will serve as the contractor, with a project cost of $6,579,818.

Stay Informed

Website: Highlands Ranch Parkway (Broadway to Burntwood) Reconstruction Project – Douglas County

Project Updates: Sign up for emails – select “Road Work/Cone Zone”

For statewide road conditions, visit COtrip.org.