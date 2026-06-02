Residents needed for Environmental and Climate Advisory Committees

Alachua County is seeking residents who are passionate about protecting the environment and helping guide local climate action efforts to serve on two advisory boards.

The Environmental Protection Advisory Committee (EPAC) and the Citizen Climate Advisory Committee (CCAC) are accepting applications to fill upcoming vacancies. County residents from all backgrounds and experience levels are encouraged to apply.

EPAC

Established in 1984, EPAC advises the County Commission on environmental issues, conducts research, and makes policy recommendations. Recent topics reviewed by the committee include tree protection standards in the Unified Land Development Code and the scenic quality objective in the Comprehensive Plan.

The upcoming openings are for three citizen-at-large seats with two- and three-year terms. The deadline to apply is June 26, 2026.

​Apply for an EPAC opening.

For questions about EPAC, contact the committee’s county liaison, Summer Waters, at 352-663-7570 or swaters@alachuacounty.us.

CCAC

The CCAC advises the Joint Water and Climate Policy Board on climate adaptation and mitigation strategies and is currently helping implement the Climate Action Plan approved by the County Commission in 2025. The committee also serves as a bridge between local government and the community, encouraging broader public involvement in climate initiatives.

The CCAC has four citizen-at-large openings for two- and three-year terms, as well as an alternate. The deadline to apply is July 15, 2026.

Apply for a CCAC opening.

For questions about CCAC, contact the committee’s county liaison, Jennison Kipp, at 352-264-6823 or jkipp@alachuacounty.us.

