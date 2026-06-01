Modernising the Anzac Day Observance Act 1929

2 June 2026 Gavin Pearce, Minister for Veterans’ Affairs

The Tasmanian Government will modernise the Anzac Day Observance Act 1929, ensuring it is contemporary while acknowledging the significant importance of the day.

The Government will look at opportunities to slash red tape for small businesses, while backing in veterans’ organisations such as RSL Tasmania by exploring the opportunity to take a per centage of revenue from ticket sales/gate takings at major sporting events held on Anzac Day and invest them into a Veterans’ Fund.

Minister for Veterans’ Affairs, Gavin Pearce, said the Act is almost 100 years old, and we want to ensure it is modern and fit for purpose.

“We need to make it easier for businesses and organisations to understand their requirements and clearly outline when they need to seek approval to operate, trade or hold events on Anzac Day,” Minister Pearce said.

“There is a clear amount of red tape we can slash for businesses, and there are Government administrative efficiencies that we can also achieve.

“We will be looking at how other jurisdictions operate on Anzac Day, alongside engaging with stakeholders across the small business and veterans’ sectors.”

This work will be completed by the end of 2026.