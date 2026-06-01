Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,663 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,070 in the last 365 days.

Hurricane Season is Here, Are You Prepared?

Don’t wait until a storm is on the way. Start preparing your home, family, and pets now!

Taking steps today can make all the difference tomorrow. Build your emergency kit, review your family emergency plan, know your evacuation information, and make sure your pets are included in your preparations.

We have resources available to help you get storm-ready. Visit SumterPrepares.com for preparedness tips, planning resources, and important emergency information.

Be sure to sign up for Alert Sumter to receive valuable emergency notifications and follow our social media accounts for real-time emergency information before, during, and after severe weather events.

Preparedness starts now, don’t wait until it’s too late.

View our preparedness video here: https://youtu.be/WtKJLbINYaM

 #Hurricane #Storm #StormPreparedness #HurricaneSeason #BePrepared #AlertSumter

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hurricane Season is Here, Are You Prepared?

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.