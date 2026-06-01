Hurricane Season is Here, Are You Prepared?

Don’t wait until a storm is on the way. Start preparing your home, family, and pets now!

Taking steps today can make all the difference tomorrow. Build your emergency kit, review your family emergency plan, know your evacuation information, and make sure your pets are included in your preparations.

We have resources available to help you get storm-ready. Visit SumterPrepares.com for preparedness tips, planning resources, and important emergency information.

Be sure to sign up for Alert Sumter to receive valuable emergency notifications and follow our social media accounts for real-time emergency information before, during, and after severe weather events.

Preparedness starts now, don’t wait until it’s too late.

View our preparedness video here: https://youtu.be/WtKJLbINYaM

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