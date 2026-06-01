June LiLI Promotion Campaign: Bite-Sized Information

…with World Book Online, June’s featured LiLI database!

World Book Online helps information seekers of all ages find content at the correct reading level, with thousands of informational articles, illustrations, videos, interactive maps, research tools, and activities. True to its roots as an encyclopedia, all content in World Book Online is short and easy to access. The platform offers specialized portals for different age groups:

World Book Kids: Carefully curated content for elementary-aged kids, including more than 200 educational games and activities.

World Book Student: Ideal for upper elementary-aged and middle school students, this platform features daily current events and rich multimedia content.

World Book Discover: A special interface designed for English as a Second Language learners, reluctant readers, visual learners, and those with reading challenges. Users can choose to access articles in a simplified or detailed view to fit their reading needs.

World Book Advanced: Designed for high school and adult researchers, this interface includes articles, primary sources, and pathfinders. A built-in translation feature offers article content in more than 100 languages.

To learn more about World Book Online, watch this World Book Online Overview.

To access promotional material (PDF flyer and social media graphics) for this month’s theme and databases, visit the LiLI databases page.