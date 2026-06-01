A Number Has Been Found: NU PI™ Ventures Prepares July 2 Public Introduction

Roberto Coello, Founder and CEO of NU PI™ Ventures LLC, introduces a new way to understand math through geometry.

NU PI™ reveals a new geometric framework that makes numbers, shapes, and dimensions easier to see, teach, and explore.

NU PI™ started with a question and became a journey to understand how numbers, shapes, and dimensions connect. Our goal is to help people see these ideas clearly and imagine new possibilities.”” — Roberto Coello

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NU PI™ Ventures LLC, a Houston-based research and development organization, is preparing to introduce NU PI™: a new geometric framework that makes the connections between lines, squares, circles, and spheres more visible and intuitive. On July 2, NU PI™ Ventures will welcome educators, researchers, sponsors, and innovators to explore what NU PI™ is, why it matters, and where this discovery could lead next, from classrooms to technology and beyond.A Number Has Been Found.For founder Roberto Coello, NU PI™ began with a single question about geometric relationships and grew into an exploration of how numbers, shapes, and dimensions can be visualized and understood.“NU PI™ started with a question and became a journey to understand how numbers, shapes, and dimensions connect,” said Roberto Coello, Founder and CEO of NU PI™ Ventures LLC. “Our goal is to help people see these ideas clearly, ask their own questions, and imagine new possibilities.”What Makes NU PI™ Different?NU PI™ is a new geometric framework that reveals how lines, squares, circles, and spheres are connected, making the abstract simple and the visual memorable. It offers a new lens for understanding math, numbers, and geometry by helping people see how numbers relate to geometry in a way that feels clearer, more visual, and more accessible than traditional explanations.Instead of heavy technical language, NU PI™ Ventures is choosing a simple, visual, curiosity-driven approach. The aim is to make NU PI™ accessible not only to mathematicians but also to educators, students, sponsors, and the rest of the world curious about new ways to explore and apply geometry.Why Does NU PI™ Matter Now?Geometry shapes our world, from classrooms and research labs to engineering, design, and technology. Yet, its relationships often remain hidden or hard to explain, especially for students and non-technical audiences.NU PI™ bridges abstract math and vivid understanding. By making numbers, shapes, and dimensions more visual, the framework can support:Education: giving teachers and students a more visual way to explore geometryResearch: opening the door for further review, testing, and collaborationTechnology: supporting future applications in calculators, CAD, modeling, and software toolsCommercial partnerships: creating opportunities for sponsors and product partners to align with a new STEM-focused innovationMany people first encounter geometry as a series of formulas, rather than as visual ideas. NU PI™ invites learners to see the relationships first, then explore their meaning in greater depth.For education, that matters because students often need visual, memorable ways to understand abstract concepts. For research and technology, it matters because new frameworks can generate new questions, tools, and pathways for exploration. For sponsors and commercial partners, it creates an opportunity to support a discovery-led STEM initiative at an early stage.NU PI™ Ventures has developed a calculator prototype to make these concepts interactive and tangible. The patent-pending framework and calculator are under independent review, including by Doc Math Consulting, to ensure mathematical consistency and credibility.The July 2 presentation invites a broader audience to move from curiosity to understanding and to imagine where NU PI™ could lead next.Discover What You'll Explore:- What NU PI™ is and how a complex idea can be explained simply- The story behind Roberto Coello’s discovery journey- Why geometric relationships matter in education, research, and applied technology- How the calculator prototype makes geometric relationships visual and interactive- Potential pathways for educational pilots, research collaborations, sponsorship, and pioneering commercial applications- Educational institutions, research organizations, sponsors, and commercial partners are invited to attend the July 2 presentation and explore future collaboration opportunities with NU PI™ Ventures.NU PI™ Ventures LLC is a Houston-based research and development organization focused on mathematical innovation, educational technology, and applied geometric frameworks. Founded by Roberto Coello, a University of Houston graduate, the company is developing NU PI™ as a new geometric concept with potential applications across education, research, calculator technology, CAD, modeling, and future commercial tools.For more information, visit www.nu-pi.com Connect With UsEmail: info@nu-pi.comLearn more https://linktr.ee/nupiventures

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