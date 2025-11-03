Woman-Owned Multicultural Marketing Agency Reaffirms WBENC Certification - Boral Agency

Full-Service Data-Driven Marketing Agency Our Hispanic Marketing Team Grows Your Brand Patricia Boral, Founder Thinking of how to implement the next trend Bold, Creative, and Diverse Marketing

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boral Agency, a leading woman-owned, Hispanic-led and multicultural full-service digital marketing firm, proudly announces its renewed certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). This certification reaffirms the agency’s continued commitment to diversity, innovation, and leadership in the marketing industry.Celebrating Women and Cultural Diversity in BusinessFounded in 2011, Boral Agency has transformed from a small startup into a nationally recognized name in digital marketing. Under the leadership of CEO Patricia Boral, the agency operates with a 90% Latino-led, women-driven team, specializing in bilingual, data-driven strategies for clients in sectors such as healthcare, oil and gas, technology, education, and manufacturing.“We choose to work in complex industries with complex marketing teams not because it’s easy, but because it proves that as a woman-owned business, we can do it, and we can do it exceptionally well,” said Patricia Boral, Founder and CEO. “Every challenge we embrace is an opportunity to demonstrate the power of purpose, cultural intelligence, and performance-driven creativity. That’s why renewing our certification is such a meaningful milestone for us at Boral Agency.”This renewed WBE certification adds to a growing list of recognitions that highlight Boral Agency’s excellence and influence. In 2024, the Houston Business Journal named Boral Agency one of the Top Women-Owned Businesses , honoring its leadership, creativity, and impact across multiple industries. That same year, the agency was recognized as a Women’s Business Enterprise Star by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), one of the most prestigious national honors celebrating exemplary women-owned businesses that drive innovation, advocacy, and economic growth.In 2025, Boral Agency also earned a spot on the Houston Business Journal’s Largest Houston-Area Hispanic-Owned Businesses list for the second time, underscoring its commitment to cultural inclusivity and local impact. These accolades, along with Patricia Boral’s Role Model Award from the Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce, reflect the agency’s ongoing mission to empower women in business and amplify diverse voices in marketing.Local Marketing Impact, Global Brand GrowthAs a multicultural and bilingual marketing agency, Boral Agency continues to push boundaries by merging creativity with technology. Its approach combines AI-powered marketing tools, automation, SEO, and performance-driven storytelling, ensuring every campaign connects with audiences authentically and delivers tangible business results.“Global brands often miss the mark in regional markets costing millions. As a woman-owned agency, we move fast and craft culturally intelligent strategies that empower local teams and drive authentic growth,” said Patricia Boral, Founder and CEO of Boral Agency.Boral Agency is deeply committed to uplifting other women-owned businesses through mentorship, visibility, and strategic support. From thought leadership and public speaking to sharing proven marketing strategies tailored for women entrepreneurs, the agency actively creates space for women to grow, lead, and thrive. With multiple recognitions in this space, Boral Agency not only leads by example, but it also champions a more inclusive and empowering future for business.About Boral Agency a WBENC-certified woman-owned marketing agencyBoral Agency is a full-service multicultural and woman-owned digital marketing firm based in Houston, Texas. With almost two decades track record of excellence, Boral Agency remains committed to helping brands clarify their value, connect with the right audiences, and achieve measurable growth through innovative and inclusive strategies.Serving complex industries through bilingual, inclusive, and ROI-focused strategies, the agency specializes in inclusive and Hispanic marketing, strategic branding and creative direction, SEO, web design, and user experience, video and ai-powered digital marketing solutions, and social media content marketing campaigns.Each recognition represents not only the agency’s leadership but also its dedication to building a future where diversity and representation are recognized as essential drivers of business success.

