Midstream & Industrial Controls (MIC) Announces Opening of New Baytown, Texas Office and Operations Facility

MIC Baytown Office Midstream & Industrial Controls Team

MIC opens a new 5,000 sq ft office and 15,000 sq ft warehouse in Baytown, expanding capabilities and strengthening support for Gulf Coast industrial clients.

Opening our Baytown office is a major step forward for MIC. This facility strengthens our presence in one of the most active industrial hubs in Texas.” — Angel Nava

BAYTOWN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Midstream & Industrial Controls (MIC), a trusted electrical and instrumentation contractor serving the midstream oil & gas, chemical storage, pipeline, and industrial plant sectors, proudly announces the opening of its new office and operations facility located at 7311 FM 1942, Baytown, TX 77520. This expansion marks a major milestone in MIC’s continued growth across the Gulf Coast region.The new location features a renovated 5,000-square-foot office space and a combined warehouse capacity of 15,000 square feet, providing MIC with increased operational efficiency and the ability to better support clients with field-ready crews, improved logistics, and expanded service capabilities.MIC is known for its safety-first approach, technical expertise, and reliable execution in delivering industrial electrical and instrumentation services. The company’s offerings include electrical construction and maintenance, instrumentation installation and calibration, commissioning and start-up, PLC & control systems , fiber optic services, scaffolding and insulation, power distribution, and more. These services are designed to keep critical operations running safely, efficiently, and on schedule.“Opening our Baytown office is a major step forward for MIC,” said Angel Nava, Co-Owner of Midstream & Industrial Controls. “This facility strengthens our presence in one of the most active industrial hubs in Texas. With expanded office and warehouse space, we’re better equipped to respond quickly, support larger projects, and continue delivering the safe and reliable service our clients expect.”Strategically located near major terminals, petrochemical plants, and pipeline infrastructure, the Baytown location enables MIC to further enhance service delivery, reduce response times, and strengthen support for ongoing and upcoming projects throughout the Houston and Gulf Coast energy corridor.MIC’s services include:• Instrumentation Installation, Calibration & Integration• PLC & Control Systems• Fiber Optic & Cat 5/6 Installation and Testing• Loop & Function Testing• Scaffolding & Insulation (Soft Craft Services)• Power Distribution & Power Pole Installation• AS-Built Sketching & Red LinesWith over 35 years of combined experience, MIC continues to be the partner of choice for midstream and industrial operators who need reliable contractors capable of executing complex, high-stakes projects safely and efficiently.

