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Announcing the 2026 Philadelphia Titan 100 Recipients

Being a Titan is not just a title; it is a mindset, a way of leading with courage, serving with integrity, and creating something that outlasts you.” — Jaime Zawmon, President

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor, Cherry Bekaert, proudly announce the 2026 Philadelphia Titan 100, a celebration of visionary leadership, relentless innovation, and the courage to build beyond boundaries.

The Titan 100 recognizes Philadelphia’s Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives, the region’s most accomplished leaders who have not only built extraordinary companies but have redefined what it means to lead. These Titans exemplify excellence through their vision, passion, and integrity, creating lasting impact across industries and communities.

Collectively, the 2026 Philadelphia Titan 100 honorees and their companies generate more than $71.6 billion in annual revenue and employ over 78,000 individuals across the region and beyond.

“The 2026 class of Philadelphia Titan 100 honorees represents more than success; they embody resilience, purpose, and transformation,” said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. “Being a Titan is not just a title; it is a mindset, a way of leading with courage, serving with integrity, and creating something that outlasts you. It is about lifting those around you and leaving a legacy that inspires others to rise. These leaders stand as proof that the future of business is driven by those who turn vision into lasting impact.”

Spanning industries from nonprofit, financial services, healthcare, technology, marketing, manufacturing, and consumer sectors, this year’s Titan 100 honorees reflect the full diversity and strength of Philadelphia’s business community.

The 2026 Philadelphia Titan 100 Awards will be held on September 10, 2026, at 2300 Arena, Philadelphia. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of inspiration, camaraderie, and connection. It is more than an event; it is a gathering of leaders who elevate one another and redefine excellence.

David Stonesifer, Partner at Cherry Bekaert, shared the following message in recognition of this year’s honorees: "On behalf of everyone at Cherry Bekaert, I want to congratulate this year's Philadelphia Titan 100 honorees. We believe great leadership transforms organizations and communities alike, and this remarkable group of leaders exemplifies this at the highest level. Their vision, leadership, and lasting impact make them true Titans, and incredibly well deserving of this recognition."

In addition to recognizing 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO will induct ten honorees into the prestigious Titan 100 Hall of Fame, a distinction reserved for leaders who have consistently demonstrated the highest standard of excellence over three consecutive years. Hall of Fame members are selected through a rigorous on-camera interview process that captures their authenticity, insight, and impact before a live judging committee.

The Titan 100 Hall of Fame represents a class of elite executives who have not only achieved business success but have inspired transformation in others, building organizations that uplift their people and communities.

Hall of Fame recipients are denoted with an asterisk (*) in the official Titan 100 publication.

Silas Adams

The Pep Boys - Manny, Moe & Jack, LLC

Neha Arnold

Sedna Consulting Group

Steve Beagelman

SMB Franchise Advisors, LLC

*Barry Bealer

Cypress Five Star

*Troy A. Beane

Veteran Executive Leadership LLC

*Dea Belazi

AscellaHealth

Dominique Bernardo

Variety the Children's Charity of the Delaware Valley

Jennifer Biro

CleanSpace

Zakiyyah Boone

Wonderspring

Atif Bostic

Uplift Solutions

William Bowie

Empower Construction LLC.

Ayana Bradshaw

AccessMatters

Tracey Brand-Sanders

UGI Corporation

Toni Calderone

Pastanito

Michele Casale

Settlement Engine, INC

Roger Clappe

WhipFlip

Alexia Clarke

Covenant House Pennsylvania

Valarie Cofield

Carr & Duff, LLC

Marc Coleman

The Tactile Group

Frank Costello

Enviro Master International Franchising

Jennifer Cryder

The Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA)

Justin Currie

Thema Home Care Ltd.

Frank Cymbala

Communications Services & Support

Brigitte Daniel Corbin

Wilco

Dr. Shirlana Dash

SELF Inc.

*Samantha DeAlmeida Roman

Associated Builders and Contractors of New Jersey

Garrett Dodge

Rockbot

Rick Fabrizio

MISTRAS Group

Joshua Fields

The Next Step Programs

Teddy Fine

Attack Life Creative

Kevin Fox

Capstone Group

Melissa Fox

Acenda Integrated Health

Sean Gibbs

Action Manufacturing Company

Noah Gifford

Alert Medical Alarms

Lauren Gilchrist

Newmark

Garrett Gillin

215 Marketing

Deanna Glose

Centinel Spine, LLC

Kelly Green

Help Hope Live

Tim Guim

PCH Technologies

Regina Hairston

African American Chamber of Commerce of PA, NJ & DE

Iola Harper

Women's Opportunities Resource Center

Debra Harrsch

Brandwidth Solutions LLC

Aleisha Hart

Easterseals New Jersey

James Jacobs

Focus Insite - HumanLayer.AI

Lawrence James

Connexus Technology, LLC

Brian Johnson

Mail Shark

Tahir Johnson

Simply Pure Trenton NJ Inc

Christine Jones

Blue Highway Growth Capital

Laura Kasper

Monarch Staffing LLC

*Jon Katz

Bestwork Industries for the Blind Inc.

Nitin Khanna

Archer Insights

Tammy Klotz

Trinseo PLC

*Ginger Kochmer

Clutch

Jaime Krug

Centri Business Consulting

Matthew Laken

Cramers Uniforms

Frank LaRosa

Elite Consulting Partners

David Lingenfelter

Penn Entertainment

*Cathy Lockyer Moulton

Thomas Wynne Apartments

Evan Loh

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Yocasta Lora

AARP PA

Joe Masciangelo

Starlite

Keith McMenamin

Visit Philadelphia

*Allen Mehta

Philadelphia International Airport

*Christopher Molaro

NeuroFlow

Khaliah Moody

Steady Strides Behavior Solutions

Reshma Moorthy

Frontier Technologies, Inc.

Eve Pappas

Hoffman's Exterminating CO. INC.

Dr. Mary Peacock

Heart + Paw

Sue Pellegrino

Everest Discovery

Matt Rader

Pennsylvania Horticultural Society

Candice Ray

Helping Hands Warming Hearts LLC.

Kimberly S. Reed

Reed Development Group

*David Regn

Stream Companies

Laura Remaker

G2 Startup Advisors LLC

Paul Ricci

Best Egg

Carly Ritter

Speakcore, LLC

Hernan Rizo

Titan International, Inc.

William Rizzo

Quantum Strategies

Maria Frizelle Roberts

MFR Consultants, Inc.

Robert Romarino

Sentry Equipment

Robert Rosania

Ehmke Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Gina Rubel

Furia Rubel Communications, Inc.

Dalesa Rueda

Inspired & Free

Anahi Santiago

ChristianaCare

Melissa Schaeffer

Air Products

Ronald Scheese

F.M. Brown's Sons, Inc.

Maria Shelton

The Ardian Group

Christopher L. Snyder

Quest Termite & Pest Management

Anthony Spatichia

Vista Wealth Solutions

Jennifer Stryker

Elwyn

Christopher Tait

B. Tait Builders LLC

Sebrina Tate

Bebashi Transition to Hope

Gregg Terry

Educational Resource Systems

Thai Vong

ACR

Mark Wainwright

It Takes A Village To Feed One Child

Shermill Whiting

Holland Home Care

Craig Williams

Pride Enterprises, Inc

Dana Wormer

Allied Elevator

Jeremy Zivitz

Globus Medical In

Madeleine Zook

FranCareers & Catalyst - Part of the MP | MP Family of Brands



About Titan 100

The Titan 100 is a national program in 12 markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sectors, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 digital book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually, with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation. Learn more at www.thetitan100.com.

About Cherry Bekaert

As the fastest-growing and top 20 accounting firm in the U.S., Cherry Bekaert guides organizations through strategic financial and forward-thinking solutions. Our advisors deliver industry‑aligned tax, assurance, and advisory services tailored to the realities of rapid growth. We specialize in working with fast‑growing companies, partnering with founders and leadership teams to navigate complexity, scale with confidence, and build sustainable momentum. Learn more at https://www.cbh.com.

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