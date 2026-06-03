2026 Philadelphia Titan 100 Honorees
Announcing the 2026 Philadelphia Titan 100 Recipients
PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor, Cherry Bekaert, proudly announce the 2026 Philadelphia Titan 100, a celebration of visionary leadership, relentless innovation, and the courage to build beyond boundaries.
The Titan 100 recognizes Philadelphia’s Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives, the region’s most accomplished leaders who have not only built extraordinary companies but have redefined what it means to lead. These Titans exemplify excellence through their vision, passion, and integrity, creating lasting impact across industries and communities.
Collectively, the 2026 Philadelphia Titan 100 honorees and their companies generate more than $71.6 billion in annual revenue and employ over 78,000 individuals across the region and beyond.
“The 2026 class of Philadelphia Titan 100 honorees represents more than success; they embody resilience, purpose, and transformation,” said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. “Being a Titan is not just a title; it is a mindset, a way of leading with courage, serving with integrity, and creating something that outlasts you. It is about lifting those around you and leaving a legacy that inspires others to rise. These leaders stand as proof that the future of business is driven by those who turn vision into lasting impact.”
Spanning industries from nonprofit, financial services, healthcare, technology, marketing, manufacturing, and consumer sectors, this year’s Titan 100 honorees reflect the full diversity and strength of Philadelphia’s business community.
The 2026 Philadelphia Titan 100 Awards will be held on September 10, 2026, at 2300 Arena, Philadelphia. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of inspiration, camaraderie, and connection. It is more than an event; it is a gathering of leaders who elevate one another and redefine excellence.
David Stonesifer, Partner at Cherry Bekaert, shared the following message in recognition of this year’s honorees: "On behalf of everyone at Cherry Bekaert, I want to congratulate this year's Philadelphia Titan 100 honorees. We believe great leadership transforms organizations and communities alike, and this remarkable group of leaders exemplifies this at the highest level. Their vision, leadership, and lasting impact make them true Titans, and incredibly well deserving of this recognition."
In addition to recognizing 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO will induct ten honorees into the prestigious Titan 100 Hall of Fame, a distinction reserved for leaders who have consistently demonstrated the highest standard of excellence over three consecutive years. Hall of Fame members are selected through a rigorous on-camera interview process that captures their authenticity, insight, and impact before a live judging committee.
The Titan 100 Hall of Fame represents a class of elite executives who have not only achieved business success but have inspired transformation in others, building organizations that uplift their people and communities.
Hall of Fame recipients are denoted with an asterisk (*) in the official Titan 100 publication.
Silas Adams
The Pep Boys - Manny, Moe & Jack, LLC
Neha Arnold
Sedna Consulting Group
Steve Beagelman
SMB Franchise Advisors, LLC
*Barry Bealer
Cypress Five Star
*Troy A. Beane
Veteran Executive Leadership LLC
*Dea Belazi
AscellaHealth
Dominique Bernardo
Variety the Children's Charity of the Delaware Valley
Jennifer Biro
CleanSpace
Zakiyyah Boone
Wonderspring
Atif Bostic
Uplift Solutions
William Bowie
Empower Construction LLC.
Ayana Bradshaw
AccessMatters
Tracey Brand-Sanders
UGI Corporation
Toni Calderone
Pastanito
Michele Casale
Settlement Engine, INC
Roger Clappe
WhipFlip
Alexia Clarke
Covenant House Pennsylvania
Valarie Cofield
Carr & Duff, LLC
Marc Coleman
The Tactile Group
Frank Costello
Enviro Master International Franchising
Jennifer Cryder
The Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA)
Justin Currie
Thema Home Care Ltd.
Frank Cymbala
Communications Services & Support
Brigitte Daniel Corbin
Wilco
Dr. Shirlana Dash
SELF Inc.
*Samantha DeAlmeida Roman
Associated Builders and Contractors of New Jersey
Garrett Dodge
Rockbot
Rick Fabrizio
MISTRAS Group
Joshua Fields
The Next Step Programs
Teddy Fine
Attack Life Creative
Kevin Fox
Capstone Group
Melissa Fox
Acenda Integrated Health
Sean Gibbs
Action Manufacturing Company
Noah Gifford
Alert Medical Alarms
Lauren Gilchrist
Newmark
Garrett Gillin
215 Marketing
Deanna Glose
Centinel Spine, LLC
Kelly Green
Help Hope Live
Tim Guim
PCH Technologies
Regina Hairston
African American Chamber of Commerce of PA, NJ & DE
Iola Harper
Women's Opportunities Resource Center
Debra Harrsch
Brandwidth Solutions LLC
Aleisha Hart
Easterseals New Jersey
James Jacobs
Focus Insite - HumanLayer.AI
Lawrence James
Connexus Technology, LLC
Brian Johnson
Mail Shark
Tahir Johnson
Simply Pure Trenton NJ Inc
Christine Jones
Blue Highway Growth Capital
Laura Kasper
Monarch Staffing LLC
*Jon Katz
Bestwork Industries for the Blind Inc.
Nitin Khanna
Archer Insights
Tammy Klotz
Trinseo PLC
*Ginger Kochmer
Clutch
Jaime Krug
Centri Business Consulting
Matthew Laken
Cramers Uniforms
Frank LaRosa
Elite Consulting Partners
David Lingenfelter
Penn Entertainment
*Cathy Lockyer Moulton
Thomas Wynne Apartments
Evan Loh
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc
Yocasta Lora
AARP PA
Joe Masciangelo
Starlite
Keith McMenamin
Visit Philadelphia
*Allen Mehta
Philadelphia International Airport
*Christopher Molaro
NeuroFlow
Khaliah Moody
Steady Strides Behavior Solutions
Reshma Moorthy
Frontier Technologies, Inc.
Eve Pappas
Hoffman's Exterminating CO. INC.
Dr. Mary Peacock
Heart + Paw
Sue Pellegrino
Everest Discovery
Matt Rader
Pennsylvania Horticultural Society
Candice Ray
Helping Hands Warming Hearts LLC.
Kimberly S. Reed
Reed Development Group
*David Regn
Stream Companies
Laura Remaker
G2 Startup Advisors LLC
Paul Ricci
Best Egg
Carly Ritter
Speakcore, LLC
Hernan Rizo
Titan International, Inc.
William Rizzo
Quantum Strategies
Maria Frizelle Roberts
MFR Consultants, Inc.
Robert Romarino
Sentry Equipment
Robert Rosania
Ehmke Manufacturing Company, Inc.
Gina Rubel
Furia Rubel Communications, Inc.
Dalesa Rueda
Inspired & Free
Anahi Santiago
ChristianaCare
Melissa Schaeffer
Air Products
Ronald Scheese
F.M. Brown's Sons, Inc.
Maria Shelton
The Ardian Group
Christopher L. Snyder
Quest Termite & Pest Management
Anthony Spatichia
Vista Wealth Solutions
Jennifer Stryker
Elwyn
Christopher Tait
B. Tait Builders LLC
Sebrina Tate
Bebashi Transition to Hope
Gregg Terry
Educational Resource Systems
Thai Vong
ACR
Mark Wainwright
It Takes A Village To Feed One Child
Shermill Whiting
Holland Home Care
Craig Williams
Pride Enterprises, Inc
Dana Wormer
Allied Elevator
Jeremy Zivitz
Globus Medical In
Madeleine Zook
FranCareers & Catalyst - Part of the MP | MP Family of Brands
About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program in 12 markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sectors, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 digital book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually, with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation. Learn more at www.thetitan100.com.
About Cherry Bekaert
As the fastest-growing and top 20 accounting firm in the U.S., Cherry Bekaert guides organizations through strategic financial and forward-thinking solutions. Our advisors deliver industry‑aligned tax, assurance, and advisory services tailored to the realities of rapid growth. We specialize in working with fast‑growing companies, partnering with founders and leadership teams to navigate complexity, scale with confidence, and build sustainable momentum. Learn more at https://www.cbh.com.
Tiffany Chung
Titan CEO
+1 720-742-1353
tchung@titanceo.com
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