Chief Joseph Highway chip sealing scheduled for this week

Chip sealing of a $9.8 million highway improvement project completed last year on Wyoming Highway 296 (Chief Joseph Scenic Highway) is scheduled to begin Monday, June 1, northwest of Cody.

Highway improvements are dependent upon favorable weather conditions.

The project begins at milepost 0.0 (the intersection of U.S. Highway 212 and Wyoming 296) and extends 8.5 miles southeast toward Cody (0.86 miles southeast of Crandall Creek).

Prime contractor on the Chief Joseph Highway project is Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell.

Traffic delays of up to 20 minutes are expected during chip sealing operations.

Contract completion date is June 30, 2026.