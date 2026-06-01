State Secretary Jović Visits Argentina

The State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Damjan Jović, is on a working visit to Buenos Aires, where he visited the Cathedral Church of the Nativity of the Most Holy Theotokos.

On that occasion, he attended the Divine Liturgy and met with the Serbian Orthodox Church priest in Argentina, Father Esteban Jovanović, as well as representatives of the Serbian diaspora.

The discussions underscored the importance of preserving the national, spiritual, and cultural identity of the Serbian people living abroad, as well as the need to strengthen ties with the homeland through institutional cooperation and joint initiatives.

State Secretary Jović emphasized that Serbia is an open, welcoming country committed to its citizens and compatriots around the world, expressing hope that some members of the diaspora would choose to return and build their lives in Serbia in the future.

During his stay in Buenos Aires, State Secretary Jović also visited the Embassy of the Republic of Serbia, where he familiarized himself with the working conditions and activities of the diplomatic and consular mission, toured the Embassy premises, and held talks with Ambassador Veljko Lazić.