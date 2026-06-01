Zoomking® Launches Science Museum Project Library Showcasing Interactive Exhibits Across Multiple Educational Themes

Zoomking custom STEM learning environment exhibit for children's museums and science centers Custom interactive science museum exhibit developed by Zoomking for educational institutions Zoomking interactive science museum exhibit for educational and public science centers

New project library showcases completed interactive exhibits for science, children's and STEM museums worldwide.

The launch of the Science Museum Project Library is a landmark step for Zoomking as we deepen our presence in the global market. We don't just manufacture exhibits，” — Zoomking Senior Spokesperson

ZIGONG, SICHUAN PROVINCE, CHINA, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zoomkinghas officially launched its Science Museum Project Library , a comprehensive new online resource showcasing completed interactive exhibit projects developed for science museums, science centers, children’s museums, STEM facilities, and public educational environments worldwide. The library highlights real-world applications of custom museum exhibits and interactive science exhibits developed for educational institutions worldwide. Curated to streamline project research and solution selection for global museum operators and educational planners, the Science Museum Project Library gathers all of Zoomking’s mature, visitor-tested exhibit cases in one dedicated platform, filling a key gap in professional museum exhibit reference resources.The Science Museum Project Library serves as a centralized reference for institutions evaluating interactive exhibit solutions across multiple educational themes. Unlike traditional portfolio displays that simply showcase product images, this professional project library systematically categorizes completed museum projects by discipline, educational function, and application scenario, enabling museum designers, procurement teams, and education administrators to quickly locate targeted exhibit solutions according to project positioning, audience age groups, and teaching goals.The project library organizes past work by core educational themes, allowing museum planners, educators, and partners to explore proven, visitor-tested solutions tailored to diverse learning objectives. Featured categories cover full-scenario museum exhibition needs, including:Aerospace & Astronomy Pavilion: Immersive astronomy and space science exhibits designed to spark curiosity about the universe, suitable for popular science museums and aerospace-themed exhibition halls of all scales.Ocean Science Gallery: Hands-on marine science environments for education and visitor engagement, intuitively displaying marine ecosystems, oceanography knowledge and environmental conservation concepts through interactive gameplay.Human Life Science Gallery: Educational life science exhibits focused on anatomy and health learning, turning boring biomedical knowledge into intuitive, operable interactive experiences suitable for popular science education for all age groups.Physics Gallery: Dynamic exhibits demonstrating core physics principles through motion, light, sound, and mechanics, helping visitors understand basic physical laws in interactive exploration.Electromagnetism Gallery: Safe, engaging displays that make invisible forces like electricity and magnetism tangible, solving the teaching difficulty of abstract electromagnetic science knowledge.Digital Art Gallery: Blending art and technology to create interactive experiences that encourage creative thinking, widely applied in science and art integrated exhibition spaces and youth popular science venues.STEM Learning Environments: Modular, flexible solutions for hands-on science, technology, engineering, and math education, perfectly matching school science museums, community popular science bases and STEM education centers.Children's Museum Exhibits: Playful, age-appropriate interactive installations designed for early childhood learning and discovery, focusing on cultivating children’s hands-on ability, sensory perception and scientific inquiry awareness.In addition to the above core themed galleries, the Science Museum Project Library also includes diversified exhibition modules such as Smart Mobility Gallery, New Materials Gallery, Immersive Science Gallery and Life Science Gallery, covering almost all mainstream exhibition themes of modern science museums and children’s museums. Each entry in the library includes a detailed project overview, educational goals, exhibit specifications, implementation details and high-quality on-site installation images from real projects, providing comprehensive and credible reference materials for new museum construction and old venue renovation projects.With a 5,800-square-meter manufacturing facility and a multidisciplinary engineering team based in Zigong, China, Zoomking supports museum projects at every stage—from initial concept development and design, through fabrication and strict quality testing, to on-site installation and long-term technical support. The company’s focus on robust, low-maintenance materials ensures exhibits can withstand high-traffic public museum environments while maintaining their educational value and visual appeal for years, winning consistent recognition from global institutional clients.The launch of the Science Museum Project Library reflects Zoomking’s ongoing commitment to advancing high-quality interactive learning experiences and standardized museum exhibit solutions. By showcasing real-world installation cases from around the globe, the library serves as both a professional portfolio of completed projects and an innovative inspiration library for new museum construction projects. Whether institutions are looking for mature turnkey exhibition solutions or fully customized interactive science exhibits, the Science Museum Project Library can provide targeted reference cases to meet unique educational, spatial, and budget requirements.Through the Science Museum Project Library, museum professionals can review completed installations and explore diverse exhibit applications before starting new projects, greatly improving project planning efficiency and solution matching accuracy.View the complete project library and detailed museum exhibit cases here: https://zoomkingzg.com/pages/science-museum-project-library As a leading professional science museum exhibit manufacturer, Zoomking continues to expand its global business footprint, partnering with museums, science centers, educational institutions and government popular science venues across North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. The launch of the Science Museum Project Library further standardizes the company’s project display system, strengthens transparent and professional cooperation with global partners, and lays a solid foundation for delivering more high-quality custom museum exhibits and interactive science education solutions for the global market."The launch of the Science Museum Project Library is a landmark step for Zoomking as we deepen our presence in the global market," said a senior spokesperson at Zoomking. "We don't just manufacture exhibits; we transform complex scientific principles into tangible, reliable, and deeply engaging visitor experiences. This standardized project library allows global museum curators, design teams, and project planners to preview verified, real-world museum installations, review technical specifications, and reference mature educational solutions before initiating new projects. It greatly simplifies the project evaluation process and builds clearer, more efficient cooperation between Zoomking and global educational institutions."About ZoomkingZoomking is a professional manufacturer and solution provider of interactive museum exhibits, focusing on the design, development, fabrication and installation of science museum exhibits, children’s museum interactive equipment, and STEM education exhibition facilities. Adhering to the concept of "Education through Entertainment", the company integrates scientific principles, interactive technology and educational logic to create durable, educational and highly interactive exhibition products for global public science education venues and educational institutions. Zoomking operates a 5,800-square-meter manufacturing facility and provides complete OEM museum exhibit services from concept development to installation and long-term technical support.

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