Weta Workshop Conducts Exclusive Technical Audit at Zoomking’s Manufacturing Base for Science Museum Exhibits

Zoomking’s production line for custom interactive science museum exhibits, audited by Weta Workshop Zoomking’s production line for custom interactive science museum exhibits, audited by Weta Workshop Weta Workshop team conducts technical audit at Zoomking’s science museum exhibit manufacturing facility

Weta Workshop conducts an exclusive technical audit at Zoomking’s manufacturing base for custom interactive science museum exhibits in Zigong, China.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- (ZIGONG, CHINA) – Zoomking, a leading global OEM supplier specialized in high-end science center installations, hosted a senior delegation from the world-renowned Weta Workshop (New Zealand) for an exclusive, multi-day technical audit and factory inspection earlier this month.The mission, led by Zoomking’s core leadership team, Kaili and Amy, focused on a comprehensive evaluation of the company’s 5,800m² manufacturing facility, proprietary workflows, and rigorous quality control systems. Notably, Zoomking was the sole and exclusive destination for the Weta Workshop delegation during this technical mission, highlighting Zoomking’s specialized position in the global supply chain for custom interactive science museum exhibits.Strategic Evaluation and Industry ExcellenceDuring the audit, the Weta Workshop team extended strong recognition of Zoomking’s transparent management structure and advanced production methodologies. Having conducted audits at numerous global facilities, the delegation commended Zoomking’s team for their professionalism and the precision of their technical execution, which they noted as exceptional within the competitive landscape of museum exhibit manufacturing.Future Collaboration and InnovationThe successful completion of this audit has paved the way for deep-dive discussions regarding technical collaborations on several upcoming high-profile international projects. The potential partnership aims to synchronize Weta’s world-class conceptual design and artistry with Zoomking’s proven engineering expertise in complex mechatronics and large-scale kinetic installations.“We are deeply honored by the trust and professional rigor Weta Workshop brought to this audit,” said Amy, Technical Lead at Zoomking. “Their validation of our manufacturing excellence reinforces our mission to deliver high-precision, interactive science museum exhibits that meet the most demanding global standards.”About ZoomkingZoomking is a premier manufacturer and global supplier of high-quality museum and science center exhibits. With over 20 years of expertise, the company provides turnkey solutions for national-level science centers worldwide. Zoomking’s core capabilities include: Interactive Science Exhibits : Engaging, durable modules for physics and technology education.Science Museum Exhibits: End-to-end production for world-class institutions. Children's Museum Exhibits : Safe, educational installations for young learners.Custom Museum Exhibits: Precision engineering for unique conceptual designs.Media Contact:Company Name: Zoomking (Zigong Zhongqing Technology Co., Ltd.)Contact Person: kailiEmail: info@zoomkingzg.comWebsite: https://zoomkingzg.com

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