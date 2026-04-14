Zoomking Launches Installation of Interactive Science Museum Exhibits for Kutaisi Tech Hub, Georgia

Foucault pendulum installation at Kutaisi Tech Hub, interactive science museum exhibit by Zoomking Tesla coil interactive science exhibit installation at Kutaisi Tech Hub, Georgia by Zoomking Eight planets interactive exhibit installation at Kutaisi Tech Hub, STEM exhibit by Zoomking

Following a 2024 contract, Zoomking deploys expert teams to install precision STEM exhibits in Georgia’s historic former Parliament Building.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zoomking , a globally recognized key supplier of interactive science museum exhibits and a leading science museum exhibit fabricator, is pleased to announce the official commencement of on-site installation for the new Kutaisi Tech Hub in Georgia. This milestone follows the landmark agreement signed with the Georgian government in December 2024, marking Zoomking’s expansion into the South Caucasus region and its commitment to advancing STEM education and innovation infrastructure.The Kutaisi Tech Hub, housed in the historic former Parliament Building, is set to become a premier technology and education landmark designed to foster innovation and drive regional technological advancement. To ensure the seamless integration of complex mechatronic and interactive exhibits within the historic structure, Zoomking has deployed core members of its design and R&D team—professionals with over 20 years of experience in delivering high-precision museum solutions.“Our team is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of quality and precision, especially when working within a historic venue like the former Parliament Building,” said a spokesperson for Zoomking. “Every interactive science museum exhibit and STEM exhibit we install is engineered to blend cutting-edge technology with the venue’s unique architectural heritage, ensuring both functionality and cultural respect.”As a global key supplier, Zoomking has established an unparalleled track record in delivering world-class museum solutions, having participated in the construction of nearly all national-level mega-science centers in China, including the China Science and Technology Museum (CSTM), the new Shenzhen Science and Technology Museum, and the Anhui Science and Technology Museum. This expertise positions Zoomking to deliver a transformative experience at the Kutaisi Tech Hub, bringing state-of-the-art interactive science museum exhibits to the region.The installation phase will focus on the seamless integration of custom-designed interactive science exhibits and STEM exhibits for sale, tailored to the Tech Hub’s mission. Zoomking’s engineering team will work closely with local authorities to ensure the project adheres to all safety and quality standards while meeting the agreed-upon timeline for completion.“This project represents a significant step in our global expansion, and we are honored to partner with the Georgian government to bring world-class STEM exhibits to the Kutaisi Tech Hub,” added the spokesperson. “We remain committed to delivering solutions that inspire curiosity, drive learning, and elevate innovation infrastructure worldwide.”For more information about Zoomking’s interactive science museum exhibits, STEM exhibits, and turnkey museum solutions, visit zoomkingzg.com.About ZoomkingZoomking is a global key supplier and leading science museum exhibit fabricator, specializing in the design, manufacturing, and installation of high-precision interactive science museum exhibits and STEM exhibits. With over 20 years of experience, Zoomking has participated in the construction of numerous national-level mega-science centers and has established a reputation for delivering innovative, durable, and engaging museum solutions worldwide. Zoomking has been recognized as a trusted global supplier for its reliable project-level manufacturing (OEM), partnering with governments and institutions to create transformative learning experiences.

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