Immediate support scheme to assist greyhound racing participants

1 June 2026 Jane Howlett, Minister for Racing

The Tasmanian Government is moving to provide immediate support for greyhound racing participants who wish to exit the industry, delivering greater certainty while work continues on the long-term transition.

Minister for Racing, Jane Howlett, said the Government is phasing out greyhound racing in Tasmania by June 2029, and that transition must be orderly, compassionate and focused on strong animal welfare outcomes.

“We recognise the uncertainty facing participants, and we are committed to supporting them through this transition,” Minister Howlett said.

“We are developing a new support scheme to provide financial assistance and practical support for those participants who want to leave the industry now.

“This scheme will help participants transition with confidence, while ensuring the welfare of greyhounds remains a top priority.”

The scheme will allow those involved in the industry to come forward and access tailored support, including compensation and assistance to transition into new opportunities.

“We know that certainty is critical for trainers, owners and workers,” Minister Howlett said.

“This initiative is about giving people a clear pathway forward, supported by Government, as the industry moves towards its closure.”

The scheme will be developed in consultation with stakeholders over the coming weeks to ensure it meets the needs of participants and supports the best outcomes for greyhounds.

It will operate alongside the work of the Joint Standing Committee on Greyhound Racing Transition and ahead of the passage of the Greyhound Racing Legislation Amendments (Phasing Out Reform) Bill.

Minister Howlett said legislating the phase-out remains the Government’s preferred pathway to provide a comprehensive transition framework, including broader compensation mechanisms.

“Without legislation, there is no formal transition framework and no long-term certainty,” Minister Howlett said.

“However, we will not stand still while that process continues - this support scheme is an important interim step to help those who are ready to move on now.”

Minister Howlett reiterated that government funding for greyhound racing will cease after 30 June 2029.

“Our focus is on managing this transition responsibly - supporting people, protecting greyhounds, and delivering certainty for the future,” Minister Howlett said.