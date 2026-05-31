Expression of Interest process opens for Voluntary Redundancy Program

1 June 2026 Jeremy Rockliff, Premier

The Tasmanian Government will this month launch an Expression of Interest (EOI) process for a voluntary redundancy program for eligible State Service employees, for exits in the period 1 July 2026 to 31 December 2026.

Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the EOI process currently underway as part of the machinery of government changes to the Department of State Growth has resulted in 148 applications.

“Our Government is delivering on our commitment to reduce the State Service by 1800 by 2032,” Premier Rockliff said.

“This program is about creating opportunities for those who may be considering a transition from the State Service, while also ensuring we are delivering the most effective and efficient public sector possible.

“The EOI process announced today is targeting up to 500 positions in non-frontline and corporate roles.

“Our reduction in the public service is being done in a careful and considered way to ensure frontline service delivery to Tasmanians continues to be provided to the highest of standards.

“We will continue to consult and work closely with the State Service to meet these targets and deliver efficient and sustainable services to Tasmanians."

The voluntary nature of the program means there is no obligation for employees to apply, and not all applications will be accepted by Agencies.

All expressions of interest will be carefully assessed against each Agencies operational requirements.

Applications will be reviewed based on agency needs and workforce planning considerations. Further details, including eligibility criteria and application processes, will be made available to employees from their relevant Head of Agency.