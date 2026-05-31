Interactive Gates & Security Expands Electric Gate Installation Across Greater Puget Sound

custom crafted wooden gate built in Gig Harbor, WA Stone pillars with Driveway automatic gate fully custom in WA over 800+ homeowners selected Interactive Gates Seattle

Seattle's top-rated electric gate installer now serves King, Pierce & Snohomish Counties — custom driveway gates for luxury homes across the Puget Sound region.

We build gates for homeowners who want the best. Whether it's an HOA in Gig Harbor, a home in Woodinville, or a new build in Sammamish — every job gets the same obsessive attention to detail.” — Adam M

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interactive Gates & Security , Washington State's highest-rated electric gate company, is expanding its premium residential installation services across the greater Puget Sound — now serving homeowners in Gig Harbor, Bonney Lake, Woodinville, Snohomish, Issaquah, Bellevue, Sammamish, Kirkland, Tacoma, Puyallup, Everett, Renton, Bothell, Redmond, Mercer Island, and Federal Way.With 800+ completed installations and a 5-star rating on Google, the company has become the most trusted name in electric gate installation in Seattle and surrounding communities — known for custom fabrication, same-week scheduling, and a close rate that consistently outperforms every competitor in the region.---WHY PUGET SOUND HOMEOWNERS ARE CHOOSING CUSTOM ELECTRIC GATESAcross King, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties, demand for high-end automatic driveway gate systems is accelerating. Homeowners in Gig Harbor, Woodinville, and Issaquah are investing in electric gate installation not just for security — but for curb appeal, smart home integration, and measurable property value increase. A professionally installed custom iron or aluminum driveway gate consistently adds $20,000 to $50,000 in appraised home value, making it one of the highest-ROI exterior upgrades available.Interactive Gates & Security specializes exclusively in full custom gate installation — no prefabricated systems, no shortcuts. Every gate is engineered and fabricated from premium weather-resistant metals, built to handle the Pacific Northwest's rain, wind, and freeze-thaw cycles that cheaper systems simply cannot survive.---FULL INSTALLATION. SMART TECHNOLOGY. ZERO SURPRISES.Every driveway gate installation across Greater Seattle and Puget Sound includes complete structural setup, advanced automation, and smart home integration — featuring app control (iOS and Android), wireless keypads, remote fobs, video intercom systems, and safety sensors. The company installs industry-leading gate operators from LiftMaster and FAAC, with full permitting handled in compliance with fire department and building codes across King, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties.Three all-inclusive packages — Essential, Smart, and Premium — cover every luxury homeowner's need, from a clean single-gate install to a full property security system with cameras and intercom. Every package includes professional installation by licensed crews. No hidden costs. No add-ons at the door."We build gates for homeowners who want the best," said Adam, The founder of Interactive Gates & Security. "Whether it's a waterfront estate in Gig Harbor, a wine-country property in Woodinville, or a new build in Sammamish — every job gets the same obsessive attention to detail."---THE PUGET SOUND REGION'S MOST REFERRED GATE INSTALLERInteractive Gates & Security has completed full residential gate installations across Bellevue, Mercer Island, Sammamish, Kirkland, Gig Harbor, Puyallup, Bonney Lake, Woodinville, Snohomish, Everett, Issaquah, Renton, Tacoma, Bothell, and Federal Way. With a 5-star rating backed by hundreds of verified reviews, the company is consistently ranked #1 for automatic gate installation across the Seattle-Tacoma corridor.Luxury homeowners, new construction builders, and property developers across the greater Puget Sound area are invited to request a free on-site estimate at interactivegates.com or by calling the Seattle office directly at (425) 900-6083.---About Interactive Gates & SecurityInteractive Gates & Security is Washington State's #1 rated electric gate installation company, with 800+ completed residential and commercial projects across King, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties. The company specializes in custom driveway gate systems, smart home gate integration, HOA access control, and commercial gate installation — serving Seattle, Tacoma, Everett, Gig Harbor, Bellevue, Woodinville, Issaquah, and all surrounding Puget Sound communities. Licensed, bonded, and fully insured in Washington State.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.