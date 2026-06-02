Why Texas Tech Chose Whistle Performance: Inside the Red Raiders' Data-Driven Edge

Aaron Uzzell, Assistant Athletics Director, Strength & Conditioning

When you oversee strength and conditioning for 17 varsity sports, "good enough" isn't good enough. Most athlete management systems are built to store data.

With our athletes' health and performance optimized, our probability of achieving and sustaining success as a program is at an all time high. Game changer!” — Lance Barilow

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When you oversee strength and conditioning for 17 varsity sports, "good enough" isn't good enough. Most athlete management systems store data. Texas Tech needed something different: a platform that could keep pace with the velocity of decisions happening across every weight room, practice field, and training table.In summer 2025, the department brought Aaron Uzzell back to Lubbock as Assistant Athletics Director for Strength and Conditioning, tasking him with programming for all 17 sports (Texas Tech Athletics). Storing data isn't the problem in modern college athletics. Making sense of it is. That's why Texas Tech chose Whistle Performance , the Intelligence Platform built to turn performance data into decisions. Here's why, in their own words.From Excel to Insight: Aaron Uzzell"Before signing on with Whistle Performance, I relied heavily on Excel to track key performanceindicators and monitor athletes. Whistle Performance has completely transformed that workflow and has been a true game changer in how performance data is analyzed, visualized and communicated. I can upload the GPS data and have a report within 90 seconds. The platform allows me to quickly see the big picture while still maintaining waves to detailed information, making it much easier to identify trends, manage workloads and highlight key points that matter most to coaches.” Aaron Uzzell, Assistant Athletics Director, Strength & ConditioningNinety seconds. That's how long it takes Aaron to turn a GPS export into a coach-ready report. For a department managing 17 programs, that isn't a luxury. It's the difference between data that drives Monday’s practice plan and data that gets reviewed sometime next week. One platform, every audience, no rebuilding.Whistle PerformanceSustaining Success: Lance Barilow and Texas Tech Football"Whistle Performance has elevated our data reporting and analysis to levels previously not achievable. The efficiency with which we can break down, decipher and send data has allowed our staff to take care of our athletes to the best of our abilities. With our athletes' health and performance optimized, our probability of achieving and sustaining success as a program is at an all time high. Game changer!” Lance Barilow, Head Strength & Conditioning Coach, Texas Tech FootballThe line that matters most in Lance's testimonial isn't about workflow. It's the through-line he draws from data to outcomes: "our probability of achieving and sustaining success as a program is at an all time high.” That's the language of a program treating performance science as a competitive asset, with line of sight to results on Saturdays.Versatility Wins: Katie Munger and Women's Soccer"My favorite part about Whistle Performance is the versatility of it. I can answer pretty much any question that a coach needs. The ease of reporting is fantastic.” Katie Munger, Associate Director of Strength & Conditioning, Texas Tech Women's SoccerVersatility matters most when the question is the hardest one in performance: how do we bring this athlete back safely?"One of the ways that I've used Whistle Performance is in rehabilitation. It's great to use the acute chronic ratios that they use, and when you're trying to bring an athlete back and you want to make sure you're doing it safely and effectively, sometimes you do it a little too fast or you're not ramping up fast enough. With acute:chronic ratios, we can look at all the different targets and make sure that they're getting hit during the week, so that they're ready to perform in the shortest time possible, in a safe and high performing way.”A system that simply stores workload numbers can't drive return-to-play decisions. An Intelligence Platform that interprets them can.Speaking the Coach's Language: Kyle Jean and Women's Basketball"My favorite part about Whistle is that I am never going to be the smartest person in the room when it comes to the numbers, so this gives me a really quick way of understanding what’s going on with how I'm training or how our athletes are training.” Kyle Jean, Assistant S&C, Texas Tech Women's BasketballWhistle gave Kyle something every performance coach needs: credibility in the coaches' room."A real application of how we used Whistle Performance this last year was really incredible. I was able to meet with coaches every single week on a Monday morning meeting with our staff and present to them in their language how we can fix or adjust or period practice. So not only can I see what I'm doing in the weight room, but we were able to taper practices before games so that we could have the best performance out of our athletes. It was awesome.”Every Monday, Kyle walks into a staff meeting with data the coaches can actually use. Pull back the volume here. Push the intensity there. Save the legs for Saturday's tip-off. That's data that doesn't sit in a dashboard. It changes what happens on the floor.Why Texas Tech Chose an Intelligence Platform Over an AMS Across football, women's soccer, women's basketball, and department-wide oversight of all sports, aconsistent picture emerged. Other platforms positioned themselves as athlete management systems built to house data. Whistle positioned itself as an Intelligence Platform built to act on it.Speed to insight. GPS data to coach-ready report in 90 seconds.Versatility across sports. Soccer rehab, basketball periodization, football readiness, department-wide oversight. One platform, every workflow.Built for the coach. Performance staff don't need a PhD to operate it. They need a platform that makes them credible in the room. Decisions, not just dashboards. Acute:chronic workload targets, multi-flagging, predictive analytics. Outputs built to drive action.The Red Raiders chose Whistle.See What Whistle Can Do for Your ProgramTired of athlete management systems that store everything but answer nothing? Let's talk.Texas Tech is just getting started. We're proud to be part of the journey.

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