Whistle Performance Secures $2 Million in Funding, and Rebrands to Accelerate Global Expansion and Product Innovation

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whistle Performance (formerly GPS DataViz), a leading provider of Sports and Human Performance Software, today announced the rebranding of the company and the close of a $2 million seed investment round. The company’s new website is whistleperformance.ai."This is a major milestone for our company," said Marc Kerrest, CEO and Founder of Whistle Performance. “We felt it was time to have a dynamic name more reflective of the expanded scope of our platform. The rebrand and new funding are a testament to our team’s hard work, our customers’ confidence in our vision, and our growing ambition to be the company that powers the future of human performance.""Whistle Performance has proven its business model and is uniquely positioned to be a leader in human performance software for professional and collegiate sports and beyond," said NHL Hall of Famer Joe Thornton. "I am thrilled to be part of a great group of tech investors and professional athletes who believe in the business and are further investing in the company to accelerate its expansion in the United States, globally, and across other verticals.""The irony is not lost on us," said Marc Kerrest. "In an age captivated by artificial intelligence to drive non-human performance, we are using AI, data analytics, and tech for hyper-personalized training, reduced risk of injury, and real-time performance management of real people, real teams, and real organizations. We believe Whistle Performance is just scratching the surface of the value we can uncover, and the time we can save for coaches and sports scientists, all while expanding to support other verticals that also need to be ready to perform when it matters most, like first responders, manufacturing, and the military."The company's human performance platform aggregates data from multiple sources—GPS systems, heart rate monitors, force plates, wellness questionnaires, and testing systems—and uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to automate and deliver performance insights in seconds, work that traditionally required hours of manual analysis. Whistle Performance has proven its ability to support the most innovative professional and collegiate sports programs and sports science operations, including the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers, the NWSL’s Orlando Pride, the NCAA’s University of South Carolina Women's Basketball and Vanderbilt Football, and League One Volleyball (LOVB)."The platform gives me exactly what I need as a coach—actionable insights I can access immediately," said Molly Binetti, Sports Performance Coach at perennial NCAA Champion University of South Carolina Women's Basketball. "They handle the data complexity so I can keep my focus on coaching and winning games. The name now reflects what they've always been about: helping us get ready to perform at our best when that whistle blows.""Whistle Performance brings together all our performance data—GPS, wellness, testing—and delivers insights that used to take hours to compile," said Joey Guarascio, Assistant Athletic Director of Football Performance at Tulsa Football. "The world of sports performance management is rapidly evolving, and we rely on our partnership with Whistle Performance to keep us at the top of our game and give us every possible edge.”About Whistle PerformanceWhistle Performance, formerly GPS DataViz, is a leading Sports and Human Performance software platform for players, coaches, and managers. The platform makes it simple to aggregate performance data across GPS systems, heart rate monitors, force plates, wellness systems, testing equipment, and then uses AI, machine learning, and other proprietary technology to generate insights for hyper-personalized training, reduced risk of injury, and real-time performance management. Trusted by professional and collegiate sports programs, coaches, and sport science operations worldwide, as well as other emerging verticals like first responders, manufacturing, and the military. Whistle Performance is powering the future of human performance. For more information, visit www.whistleperformance.ai

