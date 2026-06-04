Whistle Performance Launches "Sandbox" Giving Coaches Full Control to Build Custom Dashboards in Seconds

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The sports performance platform's latest innovation puts fully customizable data visualization directly in the hands of coaches and practitioners.

We utilize a ton of data collection techniques and methods at Cienega," Schween said. "Whistle Performance does all of our breakdowns for us, saving time for interpretation and evaluation” — Steve Schween

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whistle Performance , the AI-driven performance intelligence platform trusted by programs from high school athletics to professional sports, announced the launch of its Sandbox feature; a dashboard-building tool that allows coaches and sports science practitioners to design fully customized data views in seconds, without ever leaving the Whistle platform.The Problem It SolvesGPS units, force plates, wearables, and wellness trackers generate enormous volumes of athlete data, but turning that information into something a coach can act on has traditionally required hours of manual work, spreadsheet engineering, or cumbersome tools like Excel and PowerBI. Whistle Performance was built to close that gap. The platform connects with more than 100+ hardware integrations and uses AI to automatically interpret athlete data and deliver clear, actionable insights to coaching staff in seconds rather than hours.The Sandbox takes that promise further. Coaches can now place the exact metrics they need (sprint distance, player load, top speed, CMJ - jump height, etc…) into a single, purpose-built view in seconds. No exports. No reformatting. No waiting on an analyst.Cienega High School: A Real-World ExampleAmong the early adopters is Steve Schween , Director of Performance at Cienega High School, whose program illustrates what modern data infrastructure can look like outside the college and professional ranks."We utilize a ton of data collection techniques and methods at Cienega," Schween said. "Whistle Performance does all of our breakdowns for us, saving time for interpretation and evaluation."The Sandbox directly addressed a workflow bottleneck his staff had long felt. "The new Sandbox feature allows us to put the exact data points we need in one spot without having to make a report," he explained. "It is fully customizable to put whatever systems you want in one place."Schween also highlighted two additional Whistle features transforming how his athletes engage with their own performance data. The platform's leaderboards have introduced healthy competition around metrics that might otherwise go unnoticed: "The leaderboards feature has allowed us to build competition within our athletes using non-traditional weight room metrics such as CMJ and IMTP."And the speed report, tracking each athlete's top speed alongside days since hitting 90% of their personal best, has shifted accountability to the athletes themselves. "This helps them take ownership of their metrics for staying fast," Schween said.Trusted Across the Performance LandscapeCienega's adoption reflects a broader trend. Whistle Performance's user base includes South Carolina Women's Basketball, Penn State Football, Texas Tech Athletics, Georgia Tech Athletics, Vanderbilt Football, Cal Athletics, Arizona Athletics, Illinois Football as well as several professional organizations.Designed for CoachesWhat sets the Sandbox apart is its design philosophy: built for coaches who need answers. Whether a staff member wants a GPS overview by practice segment, a strength leaderboard, or a wellness-to-load view for injury risk monitoring, it's now ready to deploy in under a minute.The Sandbox is available now to all Whistle Performance subscribers. Teams interested in learning more or booking a demo can visit whistleperformance.ai.About Whistle Performance Whistle Performance is an AI-driven sports and human performance intelligence platform that transforms GPS, wearable, and testing data into coach-ready insights. With more than 80 hardware integrations and automated reporting, the platform serves programs from high school athletics to professional sports. Learn more at whistleperformance.ai.

Whistle Performance

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