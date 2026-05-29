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Sanford Unveils Student Mural

The City of Sanford recently celebrated a new student mural created by the Seminole State College Art Club in partnership with the City’s Public Art Commission. The mural faces the County’s recently constructed Safety Lane roadway, which was built by Seminole County Public Works to connect to the 5-Points complex. 

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Seminole County Board of County Commissioners Vice Chair Amy Lockhart joined City officials to celebrate the mural, which highlights successful collaboration between students, artists, local government, and community partners to enhance public spaces through art.

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Sanford Unveils Student Mural

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