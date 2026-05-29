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Cat Café Success

Seminole County Animal Services partnered with the Seminole County Library Saturday, May 16, to host its first-ever Cat Café event at the Central Branch Library.

cat cafe

 

More than 90 attendees enjoyed cat-themed crafts, educational activities, and time with adoptable cats in a cozy cat lounge setting. The event was a success, with two cats finding their forever homes.

 

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Cat Café Success

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