Cat Café Success
Seminole County Animal Services partnered with the Seminole County Library Saturday, May 16, to host its first-ever Cat Café event at the Central Branch Library.
More than 90 attendees enjoyed cat-themed crafts, educational activities, and time with adoptable cats in a cozy cat lounge setting. The event was a success, with two cats finding their forever homes.
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