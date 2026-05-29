New Sonoma County courthouse to open, unveiling set for Friday

Seven levels of white walls and public hallways engulfed in natural light with a clear view of Santa Rosa, Bennett Peak and Sonoma and Taylor mountains from the top floor. And on the other side of doors along those hallways, courtrooms with matching layouts, pew-style seating and windows allowing the natural light to continue flowing inside. This is what the public should expect at Sonoma County’s new courthouse that is slated for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon, May 29, with full operations commencing this summer.

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