BOSS811 Dig Debuts as New Utility Locate Ticket Management Solution for Excavators BOSS811 Dig™ is damage prevention software created for the real-world challenges of excavation teams

BOSS Solutions launches powerful utility locate ticket management solution that helps excavators streamline 811 tickets, improve compliance and prevent damages.

BOSS811 Dig gives teams a connected workflow that improves coordination and supports safer excavation operations without adding unnecessary complexity.” — Brad Keeter, Director of Sales at BOSS Solutions

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BOSS Solutions today announced the commercial availability of BOSS811 Dig™ , its utility locate ticket management solution designed for excavators, contractors, and project teams managing excavation activity in the field.Following a successful early access rollout, BOSS811 Dig™ is now fully available to organizations seeking a more centralized and mobile-friendly approach to managing 811 locate tickets, excavation workflows, and compliance documentation.Developed by the award-winning team behind BOSS811and BOSSDesk, BOSS811 Dig™ was created to help contractors improve visibility into excavation activity, reduce manual tracking processes, and strengthen coordination between field crews, locators, utilities, and office staff.From Early Access to "Market Release"The launch follows months of collaboration with contractors and excavation professionals who participated in the BOSS811 Dig early access program. Feedback from participating organizations helped shape workflow enhancements focused on usability, ticket visibility, field accessibility, and operational coordination.“Throughout the early access phase, we worked closely with contractors and excavation teams to understand how 811 ticket management functions in real-world environments,” said Vishi Raghavan, Vice President of Technology and Compliance. “The result is a solution designed to simplify ticket workflows, improve communication between stakeholders, and provide teams with better visibility from the office to the field.”As excavation activity and infrastructure projects continue to increase across North America, organizations are under growing pressure to manage locate tickets accurately while maintaining compliance with state 811 requirements and internal safety procedures.BOSS811 Dig™ addresses these operational challenges through centralized ticket management and real-time workflow visibility.Designed for Excavators and Field OperationsBOSS811 Dig™ provides excavators and project teams with tools to manage the full lifecycle of locate tickets from a single platform.Key capabilities include:➠ Centralized 811 ticket management across projects and crews➠ Real-time visibility into ticket statuses and required actions➠ Automated alerts, reminders, and ticket renewal notifications➠ Mobile access to maps, ticket details, and excavation activity from the field➠ Streamlined coordination between field personnel, locators, and office teams➠ Photo, notes, and documentation capture directly within ticket workflows➠ Integrated workflows that reduce reliance on spreadsheets and manual trackingTogether, these capabilities help organizations improve accountability, reduce administrative inefficiencies, and maintain clearer oversight of excavation activity.Supporting Safer Excavation WorkflowsBOSS811 Dig™ expands the BOSS811 ecosystem, which supports utilities, municipalities, and infrastructure operators with one-call ticket management and damage-prevention operations.By connecting field activity with centralized ticket oversight, BOSS Solutions aims to help organizations improve communication, documentation consistency, and excavation visibility throughout the locate process.“Excavators need immediate access to accurate ticket information while managing active jobsites,” Brad Keeter, Director of Sales at BOSS Solutions, added. “BOSS811 Dig gives teams a connected workflow that improves coordination and supports safer excavation operations without adding unnecessary complexity.”Now Available:BOSS811 Dig™ is now commercially available for contractors, excavators, utilities, and project teams across North America. Learn more at: https:// www.boss-solutions.com /boss811digAbout BOSS SolutionsBOSS Solutions develops software platforms that help organizations manage service operations and infrastructure protection. Its product portfolio includes BOSSDesk, an IT service management and help desk platform; BOSS811, a comprehensive damage-prevention and one-call ticket-management solution; and BOSS811 Dig™, a utility-locate ticket-management solution designed for excavators and contractors. These solutions are used by utilities, municipalities, and service providers across North America to improve efficiency, visibility, and compliance.For more information, visit www.boss-solutions.com

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