BOSS Solutions to Showcase BOSS811® and BOSS811 Dig™ at 2026 CGA Conference & Expo

BOSS811 Dig™ is damage prevention software created for the real-world challenges of excavation teams BOSS811®

BOSS Solutions to showcase BOSS811®, for One call Ticket Management and BOSS811 Dig™ for managing excavator locate requests, at the 2026 CGA Conference & Expo.

Events like the CGA Conference bring together the organizations responsible for protecting underground infrastructure .We look forward to demonstrating how a connected approach helps prevent damages.” — Brad Keeter, Director of Sales at BOSS Solutions.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BOSS Solutions announced today that it will be showcasing BOSS811® , its comprehensive damage prevention and one-call ticket management platform, with advanced Risk Assessment and Workflow Manager along with its newly released excavator locate request management solution BOSS811 Dig™ , at the 2026 CGA Conference & Expo , taking place April 27–30, 2026, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.Hosted by the Common Ground Alliance, the annual conference brings together utilities, excavators, 811 centers, regulators, and technology providers to protect underground infrastructure and advance excavation safety.A Connected Approach to 811 Ticket ManagementAt the core of the platform, BOSS811enables utilities, municipalities, and facility operators to manage the full lifecycle of 811 locate tickets. The system centralizes ticket intake, improves communication with locators, and provides the structure needed to maintain compliance and documentation across complex workflows.Extending these capabilities into the field, BOSS811 Dig™, from the award-winning developers of BOSS811and BOSSDesk, is designed specifically for excavators and project teams. The solution provides a mobile, field-ready interface that allows crews to manage tickets, track activity, and maintain visibility across active job sites.With BOSS811 Dig™, teams can:➔ Centralize 811 ticket management across crews and projects➔ Access real-time ticket statuses, maps, and required actions➔ Receive automated alerts, renewals, and compliance reminders➔ Communicate more effectively between field crews, locators, and office staff➔ Capture photos, notes, and documentation directly within ticket workflows➔ Replace manual tracking methods with integrated digital workflowsAdvancing Excavation Safety with Risk Assessment & Workflow ManagementBuilding on core ticket management capabilities, BOSS Solutions will also highlight its Risk Assessment & Workflow Manager Modules, designed to help organizations take a more proactive approach to damage prevention.These modules enable teams to identify, prioritize, and manage higher-risk excavation activities using configurable criteria, including ticket location, historical activity, and project conditions.By introducing structured task management and workflow automation, organizations can ensure that critical tickets receive the appropriate level of attention and follow-through.Key capabilities include:➔ Prioritization of tickets based on configurable risk factors➔ Real-time visibility into excavation activity requiring additional oversight➔ Task assignment and tracking are tied directly to 811 tickets➔ Workflow automation to support investigation, escalation, and resolution processes➔ Centralized documentation to support compliance and audit readinessTogether, these capabilities help organizations move beyond reactive processes toward more consistent, data-informed excavation management.Industry Collaboration at CGA 2026The CGA Conference & Expo is widely recognized as a key industry event focused on reducing damage to underground infrastructure and promoting safe excavation practices. The event features educational sessions, research insights, and an exhibit hall showcasing technologies that support damage prevention and operational efficiency.“Events like the CGA Conference bring together the organizations responsible for protecting underground infrastructure,” said Brad Keeter, Director of Sales at BOSS Solutions. “We look forward to demonstrating how a connected approach to ticket management, field coordination, and risk visibility can help improve safety and accountability across excavation operations.”“BOSS811 Dig™ was built to simplify how excavators manage 811 tickets in the field,” Keeter added. “By combining real-time visibility, automated tracking, and jobsite documentation, teams can stay compliant and reduce reliance on manual processes.”See the Full BOSS811 Ecosystem at Booth #702Attendees are invited to visit Booth #702 to see live demonstrations of BOSS811, BOSS811 Dig™, and the Risk Assessment & Workflow Manager Modules.The BOSS Solutions team will showcase how these solutions work together to:• Connect office and field operations• Improve visibility into excavation activity• Streamline 811 ticket management workflows• Support proactive damage prevention strategiesVisitors can explore real-world use cases and learn how organizations are modernizing their approach to excavation safety and compliance.About BOSS SolutionsBOSS Solutions develops software platforms that help organizations manage service operations and infrastructure protection. Its product portfolio includes BOSSDesk, an IT service management and help desk platform; BOSS811, a comprehensive damage prevention and one-call ticket management solution; and BOSS811 Dig™, a utility locate ticket management solution designed for excavators and contractors. These solutions are used by utilities, municipalities, and service providers across North America to improve efficiency, visibility, and compliance.For more information, visit www.boss-solutions.com Media ContactBOSS Solutionsmarketing@boss-solutions.com

A Quick Look at BOSS811®

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.