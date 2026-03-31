BOSS Solutions Announces Early Access Program for BOSS811 Dig™ Utility Locate Ticket Management Software

Access Granted for BOSS811 Dig™ Utility Locate Ticket Management Software BOSS Solutions Awards BOSS811 Dig™ Ticket Management Software for Excavators

BOSS Solutions, a provider of software for damage prevention announced the early access program for BOSS811 Dig™, designed for excavators and contractors.

We designed BOSS811 Dig™ with the real challenges faced by field crews in mind; offering early access gives us a chance to collaborate with contractors and excavators who use 811 tickets every day.” — Brad Keeter, BOSS811 Director of Business Development

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BOSS Solutions, a provider of software for damage prevention and one-call locate ticket management, today announced the early access program for BOSS811 Dig™ , a new utility locate ticket management solution designed specifically for excavators and contractors. The program invites industry professionals to preview and provide feedback on the platform before its full commercial release.BOSS811 Dig™ is being developed to provide contractors with a streamlined, field-ready way to manage 811 locate tickets directly from the job site. The solution is engineered to improve visibility, enhance compliance, and reduce the risk of underground utility damages by bringing ticket tracking, communications, and situational awareness into a single interface.Built for Field Use and Utility SafetyBOSS811 Dig™ integrates key features expected of modern utility locate software, including:Centralized Ticket Tracking: Users can view and manage all 811 locate tickets in one place, helping field teams stay coordinated and updated.Real-Time Monitoring: Centralized dashboards provide up-to-date information on ticket status, due dates, and utility responses, assisting supervisors in determining when it is safe to proceed with excavation.Streamlined Ticket Submission: Guided forms and map-based creation tools enable fast and accurate ticket submissions, reducing repetitive data entry and minimizing errors that can lead to project delays or safety issues.Automated Communication Workflows: Configurable notifications ensure key stakeholders—including foremen, subcontractors, and project managers—receive relevant updates as tickets progress through their lifecycle.Enhanced Compliance Documentation: Every ticket maintains a recorded history that supports audits, claims processes, and internal reporting workflows.By consolidating these capabilities, BOSS811 Dig™ aims to support utility and construction teams in better managing 811 locates, improving situational awareness at the worksite, and reducing the likelihood of costly or dangerous utility strikes.Industry Collaboration and FeedbackThe early access program offers excavators and contractors an opportunity to experience BOSS811 Dig™ before its general availability and contribute feedback that will help shape final development. Participants can engage in hands-on testing, provide insights into real-world workflows, and influence feature refinement.“We designed BOSS811 Dig™ with the real challenges faced by field crews in mind,” said Brad Keeter, BOSS811 Director of Business Development, at BOSS Solutions. “Offering early access gives us a chance to collaborate with contractors and excavators—the professionals who use 811 tickets every day—ensuring the solution meets practical needs while supporting safer, more efficient excavation operations.”About BOSS SolutionsBOSS Solutions provides software platforms designed to improve operational processes, compliance, and safety for service management and damage prevention. Its products include BOSS811® , which supports one-call locate ticket management and damage mitigation for utilities and municipalities, and BOSSDesk, an IT service management platform serving help desk and enterprise support teams. Together, these solutions help organizations manage workflows, enhance visibility, and reduce risk in mission-critical environments.For more information about the BOSS811 Dig™ early access program, visit: info.boss-solutions.com/boss811-dig-early-access.

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