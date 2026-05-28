Calipatria, Centinela prison staff train in full‑scale exercise

Calipatria and Centinela state prison staff joined local agencies to train in a simulated mass chemical exposure exercise.

The training is designed to address and demonstrate a coordinated public safety response within Imperial County. The full-scale exercise provided participating agencies with the opportunity to evaluate local emergency response systems, operational communications, patient management coordination, and interagency collaboration within a realistic training environment.

Exercises such as these play a critical role in strengthening regional preparedness and enhancing coordination among response partners. Both institutions worked hand in hand in this exercise, benefitting from the knowledge gained and the ability to serve the community.

Story by Calipatria State Prison Lt. P. Ramirez and Centinela State Prison Lt. M. Ramos

Photos by CCHCS and other prison staff.

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