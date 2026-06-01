EIN Presswire Announces June Special on Press Release Distribution Packages

Discounted packages include bonus credits

Consistent publication of credible news content helps organizations stay visible in an increasingly fragmented media landscape.” — David Rothstein

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As organizations continue adapting to an increasingly crowded and AI-driven media environment, EIN Presswire has introduced a limited-time June special on its press release distribution packages, offering discounted pricing and bonus credits for businesses, PR professionals, and organizations seeking broader visibility for their news.

The promotion includes reduced pricing on two of EIN Presswire’s most popular distribution packages, available through June 30, 2026.

Under the offer, customers may purchase:

-Seven press release credits for $499, including two bonus credits, reducing the per-release cost to approximately $71.29.

-Twenty press release credits for $999, including five bonus credits, reducing the per-release cost to approximately $49.95.

All package credits remain valid for 12 months from the date of purchase, and customers with unused credits may roll them into the new package expiration period.

The promotion comes as many organizations reassess mid-year communications and marketing strategies, particularly efforts focused on increasing earned media visibility and strengthening online discoverability.

Press releases today serve multiple purposes beyond traditional media outreach. In addition to reaching journalists and newsrooms, consistent publication of news content can also help organizations strengthen visibility across AI-powered search tools and Large Language Models (LLMs), which increasingly surface and summarize online content for users.

The EIN Presswire platform syndicates content across news platforms, search engines, journalist databases, and targeted industry channels. Distribution includes visibility through major online news destinations, television affiliate websites, topic-specific publications, Affinity Group Publishing, and LLMs such as ChatCGP, Gemini, and Claude.

“Consistent publication of credible news content helps organizations stay visible in an increasingly fragmented media landscape,” said David Rothstein, CEO and founder of Newsmatics, parent company of EIN Presswire. “This promotion gives businesses a more cost-effective way to maintain that presence.”

EIN Presswire will distribute more than 190,000 news releases in 2026 and is widely used by small and mid-sized businesses, nonprofits, agencies, and communications professionals seeking cost-effective news distribution.

Packages are available without long-term contracts or subscription commitments. More information about the June special is available on the EIN Presswire website.

ABOUT EIN PRESSWIRE

EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire®, is where professional communicators and organizations turn when they need to get their news in front of the media, stakeholders, and the public. EIN Presswire is an operating division of Newsmatics Inc., a Washington, D.C.-based news tech company.

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