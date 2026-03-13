Inside the Newsroom: EIN Presswire Launches Series on What Journalists Really Look for in Press Releases

Takeaways and behind‑the‑scenes insights from conversations with veteran voices in the media

We are thrilled to launch this series and provide readers with insights directly from working journalists.” — David Rothstein

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EIN Presswire is launching a new series, “Inside the Newsroom: What Journalists Really Look for in Press Releases,” featuring exclusive interviews with veteran journalists from around the nation who share how they evaluate press releases and decide what may become news coverage.

In conversations with EIN Presswire, these reporters and editors discussed how journalists review press releases in their inboxes, what catches their attention, and some common missteps they see from PR professionals and brands.

EIN Presswire, the world’s leading press release distribution platform, spoke with six experienced journalists who have worked at or been published in outlets such as The New York Times, Bay News 9, States Newsroom’s Florida Phoenix, Florida Trend, and more. Some have led community newspapers, while others have decades of experience in investigative, political, and local reporting, as well as radio and podcast work.

The series comes as the media landscape continues to evolve in the AI era and as many PR professionals work to earn news coverage for their clients. Importantly, it aims to help bridge the gap between communicators and journalists by highlighting how reporters decide what news to cover and the critical points they look for in pitches.

“We are thrilled to launch this series and provide readers with insights directly from working journalists,” said David Rothstein, CEO of Newsmatics, which owns EIN Presswire. “As a press release distribution service, we understand how important it is to craft announcements that stand out to reporters. Our goal is to help businesses and PR professionals better understand what journalists need and how to communicate their news more effectively.”

Over the next several weeks, EIN Presswire will publish key takeaways from these conversations, each highlighting an important element of news releases and offering best practices for pitching them to members of the media.

The editorial piece also helps PR professionals and businesses better understand what journalists look for in a release and how to improve their chances of earning coverage in news outlets or being cited in the news.

At the same time, EIN Presswire highlighted how press releases help brands get noticed and cited — not only by journalists but also by AI systems like Google’s AI Overviews and ChatGPT, which draw on structured, trustworthy sources that often include press releases in search results.

As a sneak peek, the series covers topics such as crafting strong ledes, choosing relevant images, using credible quotes from sources, and researching a reporter’s beat before sending a news release.

Check out the first installment here. Subscribe to EIN Presswire’s Substack for upcoming posts and other exclusive content.

ABOUT EIN PRESSWIRE

EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire®, is where professional communicators and organizations turn when they need to get their news in front of the media, stakeholders, and the public. EIN Presswire is an operating division of Newsmatics Inc., a Washington, D.C.-based news tech company.

