Newsmatics Launches 'Journalists Wanted' Initiative to Amplify Credible Journalism and Expand Audience Reach

Affinity Group Publishing

This is a fundamentally different model. We are not recreating journalism or training systems on it. We are amplifying it.” — David Rothstein

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the local news landscape continues to shift, a new initiative is aiming to ensure that important journalism reaches broader audiences.

Newsmatics, the media intelligence company behind the global Affinity Group Publishing (AGP) network, has launched “Journalists Wanted,” a program designed to help credible journalists expand their reach while maintaining full ownership and control of their work.

The initiative invites journalists and local news organizations publishing through newsletters, Substack, nonprofit sites, independent outlets, newspapers, digital publications and personal websites to submit their reporting for editorial review.

Approved work will be surfaced across AGP’s network of thousands of curated publications, reaching millions of readers worldwide, with all traffic directed back to the journalist’s original platform.

“Journalists are still doing extraordinary work in communities across the country, including many working within smaller, independent and emerging local news organizations,” said David Rothstein, Chief Executive Officer of Newsmatics. “Our goal is to help those journalists be discovered. This is about visibility, not substitution, connecting audiences directly to the people doing the reporting.”

Unlike automated systems that attempt to replicate journalism or summarize content, the “Journalists Wanted” initiative is built on editorial review, attribution and source integrity. Submissions are evaluated by AGP editors to ensure credibility and originality before being featured, and all content remains hosted on the journalist’s own platform.

“This is a fundamentally different model,” Rothstein added. “We are not recreating journalism or training systems on it. We are amplifying it, surfacing real reporting and sending readers directly to the source. Journalists retain full control over their work at all times.”

The launch comes at a moment when discoverability has become one of the most pressing challenges for journalists. Journalists are still doing extraordinary work in communities across the country, including many working across emerging local news platforms.

While content creation has expanded across platforms, audience reach has become increasingly fragmented, leaving many journalists and smaller news organizations struggling to ensure their work is seen.

To accelerate awareness and participation, Newsmatics is supporting the initiative with a targeted industry marketing campaign in partnership with Editor & Publisher Magazine, reaching tens of thousands of news publishing executives through digital, print and webinar channels.

“Today, more journalists than ever are publishing independently and across independent, nonprofit and emerging local news platforms, but that doesn’t guarantee their work will be found,” said Mike Blinder, Publisher of E&P Magazine. “What’s compelling here is the focus on amplification without extraction, helping journalists extend their reach while driving readers back to where the work lives. It’s new, it’s experimental, but in a world where impact matters more than ever, it feels necessary.”

Through the program, journalists and local news organizations submit basic information about their work, including their publishing platform and coverage area. AGP editors then review submissions and, if approved, surface relevant stories across targeted publications within the network. Readers encountering those stories are directed back to the original source, ensuring both proper attribution and traffic flow to the journalist.

“The challenge isn’t just about the loss of newspapers,” Rothstein said. “It’s about making sure the journalists who are still reporting have the visibility they deserve. If their work isn’t being seen, it can’t have the impact it was meant to have.”

The initiative also ensures that journalists maintain full ownership and publishing authority over their content. Participants can request removal from the network at any time, reinforcing the program’s emphasis on control, transparency and trust.

As the media landscape continues to evolve, “Journalists Wanted” represents a new approach to distribution, one that prioritizes discovery, attribution and the preservation of journalistic integrity.

Journalists and local news organizations interested in participating can submit their work at JournalistsWanted.com for editorial review through the program’s online portal.

ABOUT AFFINITY GROUP PUBLISHING

Affinity Group Publishing (AGP) is a global online news network by Washington, D.C.-based media intelligence company Newsmatics Inc., aimed at expanding access to credible local and niche journalism. With more than 3,900 curated publications, the platform surfaces news from thousands of sources, directing readers to original reporting while providing context through geographic and topical filtering. The network combines proprietary AI-driven systems with human editorial oversight to ensure content quality, attribution and transparency.

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