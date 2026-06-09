CivilGEO Software Recognized with 31 Badges in G2 Summer 2026 Reports

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CivilGEO , a leading provider of civil engineering design software, announced that its flagship software products, GeoSTORM GeoHECRAS , and GeoHECHMS, have collectively earned 31 badges in the G2 Summer 2026 Reports across CAD and Civil Engineering Design categories.This achievement shows that CivilGEO's products are being recognized not only for their technical depth, but also for the practical value they bring to everyday engineering workflows. By combining automation, engineering-focused modeling tools, and CAD and GIS integration, CivilGEO helps civil engineers complete complex analysis and design tasks with greater speed, consistency, and confidence.The product highlights begin with GeoSTORM, which earned 4 badges in the G2 Summer 2026 Reports, including High Performer badges in the GridReport and Small-Business GridReport for Civil Engineering Design, and in the GridReport and Small-Business GridReport for CAD. The recognition highlights GeoSTORM’s growing adoption among engineering firms that need a faster, more connected way to design, analyze, and review stormwater systems.“For our stormwater projects, GeoSTORM has made the modeling and design process more organized and easier to review. Working with CAD-based drainage layouts, automated hydrologic calculations, and detailed engineering reports in the same environment has improved both our turnaround time and our internal QA process’, said Saeid S. Moradmand, Principal Engineer, P.E., CFM, and President at Zagros Civil Engineering LLC, Katy, Texas.GeoHECRAS earned 17 badges this quarter, including Leader badges across multiple G2 categories, such as GridReport for Civil Engineering Design, Small-Business GridReport for Civil Engineering Design, and the GridReport for CAD. These results reinforce GeoHECRAS's continued position as CivilGEO's flagship solution for hydraulic modeling, bridge and culvert design, and floodplain analysis.GeoHECHMS earned 10 badges in the G2 Summer 2026 Reports, including a Momentum Leader badge in the Civil Engineering Design category. The badges reflect continued demand for hydrologic modeling tools that help engineers reduce manual preprocessing while maintaining accurate rainfall-runoff analysis workflows.Across all three CivilGEO software products, the G2 Summer 2026 results show that CivilGEO’s momentum is being driven by practicing engineers who value accurate modeling, practical automation, and responsive technical support for real-world infrastructure projects.About G2:G2 is a leading business solution review platform that provides vital performance metrics to help market leaders, investors, and professionals make informed software-related decisions. G2’s quarterly reports feature accurate analytics, detailed product comparisons, and user reviews, highlighting top software products across diverse business sectors.About CivilGEO, Inc.:CivilGEO, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Madison, WI, with additional offices in Canada, South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It is a leading provider of civil engineering software, which has been designed to meet the highest performance standards held by civil engineering consulting firms and government agencies worldwide.

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