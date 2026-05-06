Third Year at the Top: CivilGEO Software Named G2’s #1 Civil Engineering Design Software

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CivilGEO , a leading provider of civil engineering design software, announced that its flagship products — GeoHECRAS GeoSTORM , and GeoHECHMS — have been ranked among the top civil engineering design software products in G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards. This achievement marks the third consecutive year that CivilGEO has earned this distinction.Within G2 rankings, GeoHECRAS ranked 1st, GeoSTORM ranked 2nd, and GeoHECHMS ranked 3rd in the civil engineering design software category based on customer satisfaction and verified user feedback on G2.The annual G2 Best Software Awards rank the world’s top software solutions based on verified user reviews, satisfaction scores, and market presence data. Out of more than 175,000 products listed on G2, less than 1% earn recognition on the Best Software Awards lists.For CivilGEO, the recognition represents more than just a product rating— it reflects independent validation from practicing civil engineers who rely on the company’s software for hydraulic modeling, hydrologic analysis, and stormwater design.Industry Recognition Rooted in Real-World Engineering WorkThe civil engineering community has consistently recognized CivilGEO’s engineering software for its ability to combine technical depth with workflow efficiency.Unlike many industry awards determined by panels or sponsorships, G2’s Best Software rankings are based on verified user feedback and real customer experiences.What Sets CivilGEO Software ApartWhile many design software solutions focus on generic design environments, CivilGEO’s software products are purpose-built for:• Advanced hydraulic and hydrologic modeling• Stormwater drainage network design• Floodplain mapping and analysis• Watershed delineation and rainfall-runoff simulation• Bridge and culvert hydraulic analysis• Regulatory-ready engineering reportsGeoSTORM – Practical Stormwater Design for Modern InfrastructureAs CivilGEO’s advanced stormwater modeling solution, GeoSTORM is designed to streamline drainage network design within CAD- and GIS-based environments.Across G2 reviews, users frequently highlight the following capabilities of GeoSTORM:• Efficient pipe network design tools• Built-in automated reporting templates• Scenario management capabilities• Easy access to the extended Civil 3D stormwater parts catalog• Automated hydrology computations for runoff coefficients (RC), curve numbers (CN), and Time of Concentration (ToC) values“What used to be the most time-consuming part of any stormwater system study — delineating subbasins, calculating drainage areas, computing flow paths, runoff, and curve numbers — now takes a fraction of the time with GeoSTORM. Besides speed, the results are more consistent across our team, which matters a lot when multiple engineers are working on the same project,” said David J. Vagnetti, President and Senior Water Resources Engineer at Land & Watersheds, LLC, Carolina, Puerto Rico.Despite being a relatively recent entrant to the civil engineering design market, GeoSTORM’s advanced capabilities and practical engineering workflows helped it secure the #2 position among Civil Engineering Design Software in G2’s Top 50 CAD & PLM Software Products.“Stormwater modeling has traditionally required engineers to piece together multiple tools just to complete a single analytical task. With GeoSTORM, our goal was to bring those workflows into one environment so engineers can design, analyze, and refine stormwater systems more efficiently. Seeing engineers recognize that value through their feedback is incredibly rewarding for our team,” said Chris Maeder, Engineering Director at CivilGEO.GeoHECRAS – Enhance Productivity for Hydraulic Modeling and Flood AnalysisGeoHECRAS, CivilGEO’s flagship hydraulic modeling software, is renowned for simplifying and enhancing HEC-RAS workflows used for floodplain mapping, bridge and culvert analysis, river system modeling, and other complex hydraulic studies.G2 reviewers consistently praise GeoHECRAS for:• Automated bridge and culvert analysis and sizing• Integrated 1D/2D modeling and stunning visualization• Efficient FEMA floodplain encroachment studies and mapping• Automated cross-section generation• Full compatibility with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ HEC-RASAdditionally, GeoHECRAS ranked #1 position among Civil Engineering Design Software in G2’s Top 50 CAD & PLM Software Products, highlighting its continued recognition as one of the most trusted solutions for civil engineering and CAD-based design.GeoHECHMS – Advanced Hydrologic Analysis for Faster Project TurnaroundGeoHECHMS is designed to automate watershed preprocessing, subbasin delineation, and rainfall-runoff computations while preserving the flexibility of traditional HEC-HMS analysis workflows.G2 user reviews highlight the following capabilities of GeoHECHMS:• Automated watershed delineation• Quick and efficient detention and retention pond design• Fully customizable report templates• Access to comprehensive land use data and global impervious surface coverage• Automated Time of Concentration (ToC) and Lag Time computationsThis recognition in G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards reinforces GeoHECHMS’ growing reputation as a reliable and efficient hydrologic modeling solution for engineering professionals, ranked #3 position among Civil Engineering Design Software in G2’s Top 50 CAD & PLM Software Products.Designed Around Practical Engineering Workflows: CivilGEO’s Key Focus AreasCivilGEO’s continued recognition on G2 stems from a focused development approach built around the needs of practicing civil engineers:1. Engineering-First Design: All features and tools are structured around real-world engineering workflows rather than generic design templates.2. Automated Engineering Workflows: Automation reduces repetitive tasks while maintaining analytical precision and transparency.3. High Interoperability: Seamless CAD and GIS integration enables secure data exchange and ensures consistency across multiple platforms.4. Continuous Improvement: Regular product updates are implemented based on user feedback and industry requirements.About G2:G2 is a leading business solution review platform that provides vital performance metrics to help market leaders, investors, and professionals make informed software-related decisions. G2’s quarterly reports feature accurate analytics, detailed product comparisons, and user reviews, highlighting top software products across diverse business sectors.About CivilGEO, Inc.:CivilGEO, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Madison, WI, with additional offices in Canada, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific Region. It is a leading provider of civil engineering software, which has been designed to meet the highest performance standards held by civil engineering consulting firms and government agencies worldwide.

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